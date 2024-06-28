How to Start FFXIV Dawntrail MSQ

The gates are finally open for Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail, and you can finally start the newest MSQ with the first step into a completely new adventure in Tural. Here are the steps you’ll need to follow to get a good start on these quests.

How to Begin the Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail MSQ

You can start the Dawntrail MSQ by grabbing the A New World to Explore in Old Sharlayan (X:9.2 Y:11.2). Speak with Ojika Tsunjika and he’ll take you in a boat trip straight to Tural, the setting for the newest expansion in the game. The pre-requisites is completing all previous quests in the main scenario, including the whole post-Endwalker quests (ending in The Coming Dawn).

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

The quest can only be obtained by a Disciple of War or Disciple of Magic at Level 90 or higher. The whole line should give you enough experience to go from 90 to 100 with a single Job, so choose wisely which one you’ll be using during the quests. Catching up to the current MSQ level with other Jobs isn’t as hard as it seems, but it does take a while especially when you haven’t unlocked all of the leveling dungeons just yet.

If you ever feel lost about your next step, just look at to the Scenario Guide . Your next quest will be displayed there, as well as where it should be located. The Scenario Guide is located, by default, on the top left border of your screen. If you have removed it because you finished all MSQ already, it might be time to put it back for the new expansion.

All quests in the Dawntrail MSQ still follow the same formula from the start, so it won’t be hard to guide yourself through the new land of Tural. This is your summer vacation, so have some fun!

Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail is now available on Early Access. The full release will happen on July 2nd.

