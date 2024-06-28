What the FFXIV Daily & Weekly Reset Times Are

Whether you’re new to the game or a veteran, everyone should know when the daily and weekly reset times are for Final Fantasy XIV. Here’s everything you need to know. After all, how else are you going to know when you’re able to grind for those sweet rewards again?

FFXIV Daily Reset Time

FFXIV‘s daily reset time is 11 a.m. Eastern Time, or 8 a.m. Pacific Time. The following activities will become available again with rewards with the daily reset rollover:

All Duty Roulette bonus rewards

Frontline PvP Campaign class switch

Tribal quests

Tribal allowances

In addition to that, it’s also worth mentioning that the Grand Company turn-in time is 4 p.m. Eastern Time. This indicates when you can do supply and provisioning quests for your GC again, where you turn in gathered and crafted materials to level up those jobs.

FFXIV Weekly Reset Time

Finally, FFXIV‘s weekly reset time is every Tuesday, at 4 a.m. Eastern Time, or 1 a.m. Pacific Time. The following activities will become available again:

Weekly Tomestone cap resets

Raid rewards for both Normal and Alliance Raids

Wondrous Tails journals from Khloe

Fashion Report at the Gold Saucer

Hunts

Challenge Log

Custom deliveries

If you’re looking to grind out the Raids for the best ilvl gear you can get in FFXIV, then you’ll definitely need to keep track of when the weekly reset times are. This is especially important in the early weeks of a Raid getting released, if you want to get the latest gear as quickly as possible.

And that's everything you need to know about the daily and weekly reset times in FFXIV.

