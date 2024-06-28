Image Source: Square Enix
What the FFXIV Daily & Weekly Reset Times Are

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
Published: Jun 28, 2024 09:50 am

Whether you’re new to the game or a veteran, everyone should know when the daily and weekly reset times are for Final Fantasy XIV. Here’s everything you need to know. After all, how else are you going to know when you’re able to grind for those sweet rewards again?

FFXIV Daily Reset Time

daily resets in ffxiv

FFXIV‘s daily reset time is 11 a.m. Eastern Time, or 8 a.m. Pacific Time. The following activities will become available again with rewards with the daily reset rollover:

  • All Duty Roulette bonus rewards
  • Frontline PvP Campaign class switch
  • Tribal quests
  • Tribal allowances

In addition to that, it’s also worth mentioning that the Grand Company turn-in time is 4 p.m. Eastern Time. This indicates when you can do supply and provisioning quests for your GC again, where you turn in gathered and crafted materials to level up those jobs.

FFXIV Weekly Reset Time

Finally, FFXIV‘s weekly reset time is every Tuesday, at 4 a.m. Eastern Time, or 1 a.m. Pacific Time. The following activities will become available again:

  • Weekly Tomestone cap resets
  • Raid rewards for both Normal and Alliance Raids
  • Wondrous Tails journals from Khloe
  • Fashion Report at the Gold Saucer
  • Hunts
  • Challenge Log
  • Custom deliveries

If you’re looking to grind out the Raids for the best ilvl gear you can get in FFXIV, then you’ll definitely need to keep track of when the weekly reset times are. This is especially important in the early weeks of a Raid getting released, if you want to get the latest gear as quickly as possible.

And that’s everything you need to know about the daily and weekly reset times in FFXIV. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including how to play Viper, and how to find the Aether Compass.

