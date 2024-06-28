With a new expansion, of course, comes a new level cap for players to work towards in Final Fantasy XIV. If you’re wondering what the max level cap is in FFXIV Dawntrail, here’s what you need to know.

FFXIV Dawntrail Max Level Cap Explained

The new max level cap in FFXIV Dawntrail is level 100. The cap itself has only raised by 10 with each expansion since Stormblood, and it looks like Dawntrail is no different.

This means that all of your jobs can only hit level 100 and no further. This applies to all combat jobs such as the new Viper and Pictomancer, as well as crafting and gathering jobs. That being said, it’s worth noting that the player level cap is separate from the item level cap, otherwise known is ilvl.

What Is the Max ilvl in FFXIV Dawntrail?

At the time of writing, there’s no info on what the max ilvl cap will be in FFXIV Dawntrail, and this is one that’s a bit harder to predict as well, as it’ll increase pretty much with the release of every new patch and as more Raid content becomes available.

Item level is FFXIV‘s equivalent of gear score, where the game takes the average item level of every gear piece you have equipped. This will become important once you hit level 100, as you may need to meet certain ilvl requirements to tackle harder content.

The good news is that you shouldn’t have too much trouble keeping up with the ilvl increases if you’re diligent about doing your daily roulettes once you hit level 100.

And that’s everything you need to know about the FFXIV Dawntrail max level cap.

