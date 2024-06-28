Where to Find the Aether Compass in FFXIV

The Aether Compass is a crucial tool in Final Fantasy XIV as you need it to locate aether currents, which unlock flying in a region. Here’s how to find the Aether Compass in FFXIV.

FFXIV Aether Compass Location

As of Endwalker, the Aether Compass is no longer located in the Key Items section of your inventory in FFXIV. Instead, you can find it in the Collections tab from your Duty menu.

When you boot up the game, check for the little exclamation point icon on your HUD to bring up the Duty menu. From here, click on the Collections tab, and you’ll find the Aether Compass. I recommend dragging it to your hotbar so you can access it more easily, and you won’t need to keep going back to your menus to use it.

How to Use the Aether Compass

Now that you’ve located the Aether Compass in FFXIV, let’s talk about how to actually use it. If you already have it in your hotbar, just click on it to activate it. A notice will pop up in the game to let you know where the nearest aether current is.

Keep in mind that you can only use it in an open-world zone. The notice will usually say something to the effect of, “You sense an aether current 108 yalms to the east.” This means that you should head east to find the current. Keep clicking on the Aether Compass as you move to check that you’re moving in the right direction and make sure you don’t get sidetracked.

Once you’ve activated all aether currents in a zone, the Compass will tell you that you no longer sense any currents in the area. This means that you can start flying around the zone on a flying mount.

And that’s everything you need to know about finding and using the Aether Compass in FFXIV. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including how to play Viper and how the AFK timer works.

