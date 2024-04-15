A Dusty Trip has you traversing a wasteland where you, your friends, and a beater of a car go as far as you can with limited resources. But enemies, like mutants, will do everything they can to stop you. Here’s how to kill mutants in A Dusty Trip.

How to Kill Mutants in A Dusty Trip

A Dusty Trip is one of the few great survival Roblox experiences out there. You’ll need to battle against hunger, sandstorms, and mutants. But mutants, for many players, are the most difficult and annoying challenge.

Mutants are typically found in sheds after driving 1,000 meters. These sheds are often hotspots of loot, which can contain everything from food to dynamite. But to get these treasures, you’ll need to kill the mutants guarding them. There are three ways to kill mutants in A Dusty Trip. You can shoot the mutants, use dynamite to make them explode, or run over them with a car.

Guns are easily the best and safest option for trying to kill mutants in A Dusty Trip, as you can shoot the mutants from a distance. If you don’t have a gun, you can opt for dynamite. Dynamite can be used by setting it on the floor and then interacting with it. It has a blast radius, though you may need to lure a mutant closer to it for it to be used effectively.

But if you haven’t found either a gun or dynamite yet, don’t worry. You can use your car to run over the mutants and kill them. To do this, you’ll ideally have two people. One person will open the building and lure the mutants out into the open. The second player should be ready and primed to run over the mutant until it’s dead. This is a little more finicky than the first two methods, but it’s also the free option.

Once the mutants are dead, you can loot to your heart’s content! And that’s how to kill mutants in A Dusty Trip.

A Dusty Trip is available in Roblox now.

