Over the course of your journey in Dragon’s Dogma 2, you’ll meet plenty of different NPCs from different races. Sometimes, it might even be helpful for you to speak their language. Here’s how to learn Elvish in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Learning Elvish in Dragon’s Dogma 2

There are two main ways of learning Elvish in Dragon’s Dogma 2, as listed below:

By teaching your main pawn the Woodland Wordsmith specialization

By recruiting a pawn from the Rift with the Woodland Wordsmith specialization

I should note right off the bat that learning Elvish isn’t really necessary for progressing through the main story, though it can be helpful. Personally, I was able to complete the game and reach the true ending even without the specialization, but there are a small handful of quests that may require it. I’ll go over both methods in more detail down below.

How to Recruit a Woodland Wordsmith Pawn

The easier method of learning Elvish is to just recruit a pawn from the Rift who already has the Woodland Wordsmith specialization. You can just look out for any online pawns in the Rift from other players, or look them up via the Official Pawn list.

It’s much easier to look them up through Official Pawns, just so you don’t have to deal with the RNG of having to wait for one to show up when you visit the Rift. Check the Specialization tab in the Official Pawns list, then just recruit any one with Woodland Wordsmith.

How to Get the Woodland Wordsmith Specialization Tome

On the other hand, if you don’t want to go through the hassle of recruiting and would rather rely on your own pawn instead, you can do that as well. This requires you to get a Woodland Wordsmith specialization tome from any of the elves in the Sacred Arbor.

Once in the Sacred Arbor, pick one of the elf vendor NPCs and give them a gift everyday for three days. Make sure to check your NPC Logbook in the History section of your menu to see what kinds of gifts they like, then give them the appropriate item to raise your affinity with them. Most of the elves will appreciate Bunches of Flowers, but your mileage may vary.

After giving them gifts for three days, speak with them again and they should hand over a Woodland Wordsmith specialization tome. Use it from your inventory to teach it to your pawn.

Now, whenever an elf speaks in Elvish in Dragon’s Dogma 2, you’ll be able to actually read the subtitles to see what they’re saying.

And that’s how to learn Elvish in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

