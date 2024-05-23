Animal Well screenshot of four boss statue pillars leading to the final area of the game
Screenshot by The Escapist
How to Light the Unlit Candle in Animal Well

Shed a little light on the situation
Daphne Fama
Published: May 23, 2024 07:30 am

As you traverse the maze of Animal Well, you’ll occasionally stumble across candles. Here’s how to light the candles and what the candles do once you light them in Animal Well.

How to Light the Candles & What They Do in Animal Well

As you first begin your adventure in Animal Well, you’ll stumble across an unlit candle in a room with your first blue ghost. However, it will likely be quite some time before you’re able to light this candle. But there are a grand total of nine candles in Animal Well, along with nine matches to light them. The nine matches can be found in the following locations:

Image of character claiming a match in Animal Well
Screenshots by The Escapist
  • In the room with the winch, hidden in the upper left corner after the gate.
  • In the room before the dog shrine, hidden behind a fake wall.
  • In the toggle block maze, in a chest that can only be reached with the Disc.
  • In the room with the Fish Head Pipe and the detonator, not far from match 4.
  • In the room with the Planet Egg chest, in the mouse area.
  • In the room that you can reach by using the lowest left entrance to the dog elevator, after using the ladder to the right to climb down.
  • In the lizard area, behind a gate, which you can access by either jumping (and getting damaged) by the ghost or by solving the puzzle.

Related: Where to Find All Candles and Matches in Animal Well

Once you’ve got a match, you can approach any of the nine candles to light them. This will light up a small part of the area and stop any blue ghosts from spawning. But be warned: once you’ve lit all nine candles, you’ll trigger a boss fight with the Bat. The Bat can only be injured with the firecrackers, so it’s a good idea to have three firecrackers in your inventory before you start the fight.

Related: All Egg Collection Rewards in Animal Well

When the Bat is finally defeated, a gate will be opened, and you’ll be able to solve a few more puzzles to get the UV Lantern. The UV Lantern is a great item to have, as it reveals lore and secrets, provides puzzle hints, and tells you where to dig with your top. Well worth the effort!

And that’s how to light the unlit candle in Animal Well.

Animal Well is available now on PS5, the Nintendo Switch, and Steam.

