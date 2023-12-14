You can’t get anything done on an empty stomach. So, if you’re trying to figure out whether you can make a quality food like Cheese in LEGO Fortnite, here’s what you need to know so you can get back to worrying about getting all the materials to build your duplex.

Can You Make Cheese in LEGO Fortnite?

There are plenty of worthwhile foods in LEGO Fortnite, and some are pretty easy to come by. Finding Eggs that Chickens leave behind can get you that Fried Egg you’ve been hankering, and putting some Meat on the Grill can make you full long enough for a brief expedition. However, Cheese is one of the most valuable foods in LEGO Fortnite, and it can be a pain in the butt to acquire.

The most important thing to know about Cheese is that, despite there being Cows and Milk in the mode, there is no way to make Cheese. That, of course, could change in the future as Epic Games continues to add new features and items to LEGO Fortnite, but that’s not much help to you right now. So, the only way to find Cheese is to come across it in the wild by pulling some out of a Chest you find in an abandoned building or next to a cave.

Going through all that effort, however, is definitely worth it. Cheese is one of the most potent items in LEGO Fortnite, restoring six hearts and five bars on the health meter upon consumption. So, while it’s not something you’ll find in abundance, stopping by that Chest on your way back to the Village could make a big difference.

