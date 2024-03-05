Category:
How to Make Naruto in Infinite Craft

If living in the Hidden Leaf Village has always been your dream, there’s a way to get everything you want via Infinite Craft. That’s right, Naruto is a craftable element in the world’s hottest sandbox game. Here’s how to make Naruto in Infinite Craft.

How to Make Naruto in Infinite Craft

Anime is incredibly popular, which is why it’s a major part of Infinite Craft. You can make Goku and Manga, as well as Anime itself. However, if you’re a fan of the Big Three and want to craft one of the most iconic characters of all time, Naruto is the element for you.

Making Naruto is almost as challenging as beating Pain, but a ninja like yourself should be up for the task. With that said, here’s how to make Naruto in Infinite Craft using a recipe provided by Infinite Craft Solver:

  • Earth + Wind = Dust
  • Earth + Water = Plant
  • Water + Water = Lake
  • Fire + Water = Steam
  • Dust + Earth = Planet
  • Plant + Wind = Dandelion
  • Lake + Water = Ocean
  • Planet + Steam = Steampunk
  • Dandelion + Dandelion = Dandelion Patch
  • Ocean + Ocean = Sea
  • Earth + Fire = Lava
  • Ocean + Steampunk = Steampunk Pirate
  • Dandelion Patch + Lake = Duck
  • Lava + Sea = Stone
  • Steam + Steampunk Pirate = Steampunk Pirate Ship
  • Duck + Water = Duckling
  • Plant + Steam = Tea
  • Planet + Wind = Storm
  • Steampunk Pirate Ship + Stone = Stonehenge
  • Duck + Duckling = Family
  • Storm + Tea = Tempest
  • Steam + Stonehenge = Time
  • Earth + Family = Farm
  • Planet + Planet = Star
  • Tempest + Water = Tsunami
  • Farm + Time = Harvest
  • Ocean + Star = Sea Star
  • Harvest + Tsunami = Rice
  • Sea Star + Time = Starfish
  • Lava + Rice = Sushi
  • Starfish + Wind = Flying Starfish
  • Flying Starfish + Sushi = Naruto

And that’s how to make Naruto in Infinite Craft. Now it’s up to you to figure out how to make him into Hokage.

Infinite Craft is available now on Neal.fun. If you’re looking for more guides for Infinite Craft, stay tuned to the Escapist!

