If living in the Hidden Leaf Village has always been your dream, there’s a way to get everything you want via Infinite Craft. That’s right, Naruto is a craftable element in the world’s hottest sandbox game. Here’s how to make Naruto in Infinite Craft.

Recommended Videos

How to Make Naruto in Infinite Craft

Anime is incredibly popular, which is why it’s a major part of Infinite Craft. You can make Goku and Manga, as well as Anime itself. However, if you’re a fan of the Big Three and want to craft one of the most iconic characters of all time, Naruto is the element for you.

Making Naruto is almost as challenging as beating Pain, but a ninja like yourself should be up for the task. With that said, here’s how to make Naruto in Infinite Craft using a recipe provided by Infinite Craft Solver:

Earth + Wind = Dust

Earth + Water = Plant

Water + Water = Lake

Fire + Water = Steam

Dust + Earth = Planet

Plant + Wind = Dandelion

Lake + Water = Ocean

Planet + Steam = Steampunk

Dandelion + Dandelion = Dandelion Patch

Ocean + Ocean = Sea

Earth + Fire = Lava

Ocean + Steampunk = Steampunk Pirate

Dandelion Patch + Lake = Duck

Lava + Sea = Stone

Steam + Steampunk Pirate = Steampunk Pirate Ship

Duck + Water = Duckling

Plant + Steam = Tea

Planet + Wind = Storm

Steampunk Pirate Ship + Stone = Stonehenge

Duck + Duckling = Family

Storm + Tea = Tempest

Steam + Stonehenge = Time

Earth + Family = Farm

Planet + Planet = Star

Tempest + Water = Tsunami

Farm + Time = Harvest

Ocean + Star = Sea Star

Harvest + Tsunami = Rice

Sea Star + Time = Starfish

Lava + Rice = Sushi

Starfish + Wind = Flying Starfish

Flying Starfish + Sushi = Naruto

Related: How to Make Sandbox in Infinite Craft

And that’s how to make Naruto in Infinite Craft. Now it’s up to you to figure out how to make him into Hokage.

Infinite Craft is available now on Neal.fun. If you’re looking for more guides for Infinite Craft, stay tuned to the Escapist!