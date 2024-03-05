Want to take to the skies in Infinite Craft? You could make a Bird, but what if you’re thinking of something a little bigger? Here’s how to make Plane in Infinite Craft.

How to Make Plane in Infinite Craft

To make Plane in Infinite Craft takes just a few steps, odd as some of them might be. And a neat bonus is that you’ll also make Jet along the way, which you can also combine with all your other creations. Here’s the recipe for making Plane, from beginning to end:

Water + Water = Lake

Lake + Lake = Ocean

Ocean + Ocean = Sea

Sean + Ocean = Fish

Wind + Fish = Flying Fish

Water + Fire = Steam

Flying Fish + Steam = Jet

Wind + Earth = Dust

Jet + Dust = Plane

That’s all you need to do to make Plane and Jet. Now you can take to the air – or at least some of your creations can. Here are some of the more interesting combinations I came across when I started messing around with both Jet and Plane:

Plane + Man = Pilot

Plane + iPhone = Drone

Plane + Werewolf =Wereplane

Plane + Legoland = Lego Plane

Jet + War = Fighter

Jet + Bigfoot = Jetpack

Jet + Bee = Bumblebee

What do you get when you combine Plane and Jet? Absolutely nothing. For some unknown reason, some of Infinite Craft‘s creations just won’t blend. Put them on top of each other, and there’s no ping, no merging – they just don’t interact.

There are lots of other combinations to discover, potentially an infinite number. Though, as you might have guessed from “Wereplane,” sometimes, Infinite Craft just slams words together to create new ones, regardless of whether it makes any sense or not. Still, that’s half the fun of this odd browser-based crafting game, so why not go absolutely wild and see what nonsensical things you can conjure up?

And that’s how to make Plane in Infinite Craft.

Infinite Craft is available now on Neal.fun. If you’re looking for more guides for Infinite Craft, stay tuned to the Escapist!