Category:
Guides
Video Games

How to Make Plane in Infinite Craft

Image of Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen
|
Published: Mar 5, 2024 01:06 pm
Plane and Jet in Infinite Craft

Want to take to the skies in Infinite Craft? You could make a Bird, but what if you’re thinking of something a little bigger? Here’s how to make Plane in Infinite Craft.

Recommended Videos

How to Make Plane in Infinite Craft

To make Plane in Infinite Craft takes just a few steps, odd as some of them might be. And a neat bonus is that you’ll also make Jet along the way, which you can also combine with all your other creations. Here’s the recipe for making Plane, from beginning to end:

  • Water + Water = Lake
  • Lake + Lake = Ocean
  • Ocean + Ocean = Sea
  • Sean + Ocean = Fish
  • Wind + Fish = Flying Fish
  • Water + Fire = Steam
  • Flying Fish + Steam = Jet
  • Wind + Earth = Dust
  • Jet + Dust = Plane

That’s all you need to do to make Plane and Jet. Now you can take to the air – or at least some of your creations can. Here are some of the more interesting combinations I came across when I started messing around with both Jet and Plane:

  • Plane + Man = Pilot
  • Plane + iPhone = Drone
  • Plane + Werewolf =Wereplane
  • Plane + Legoland = Lego Plane
  • Jet + War = Fighter
  • Jet + Bigfoot = Jetpack
  • Jet + Bee = Bumblebee

Related: How to Enable and Use Infinite Craft’s Dark Mode

What do you get when you combine Plane and Jet? Absolutely nothing. For some unknown reason, some of Infinite Craft‘s creations just won’t blend. Put them on top of each other, and there’s no ping, no merging – they just don’t interact.

There are lots of other combinations to discover, potentially an infinite number. Though, as you might have guessed from “Wereplane,” sometimes, Infinite Craft just slams words together to create new ones, regardless of whether it makes any sense or not. Still, that’s half the fun of this odd browser-based crafting game, so why not go absolutely wild and see what nonsensical things you can conjure up?

And that’s how to make Plane in Infinite Craft.

Infinite Craft is available now on Neal.fun. If you’re looking for more guides for Infinite Craft, stay tuned to the Escapist!

Post Tag:
Infinite Craft
related content
Read Article How to Make Pineapple in Infinite Craft
Pineapple in Infinite Craft.
Category:
Guides
Guides
News
News
Video Games
Video Games
How to Make Pineapple in Infinite Craft
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes Mar 5, 2024
Read Article When Will Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department Album Release?
Taylor Swift Tortured Poets Department Release Date
Category:
Guides
Guides
Music
Music
When Will Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department Album Release?
Laura Gray Laura Gray Mar 5, 2024
Read Article Pokemon Sleep Shiny Hunting Guide: All Shiny Pokemon & How to Catch Them
Shiny Hunting Guide for Pokemon Sleep
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Pokemon Sleep Shiny Hunting Guide: All Shiny Pokemon & How to Catch Them
Amanda Kay Oaks Amanda Kay Oaks Mar 5, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to Make Pineapple in Infinite Craft
Pineapple in Infinite Craft.
Category:
Guides
Guides
News
News
Video Games
Video Games
How to Make Pineapple in Infinite Craft
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes Mar 5, 2024
Read Article When Will Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department Album Release?
Taylor Swift Tortured Poets Department Release Date
Category:
Guides
Guides
Music
Music
When Will Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department Album Release?
Laura Gray Laura Gray Mar 5, 2024
Read Article Pokemon Sleep Shiny Hunting Guide: All Shiny Pokemon & How to Catch Them
Shiny Hunting Guide for Pokemon Sleep
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Pokemon Sleep Shiny Hunting Guide: All Shiny Pokemon & How to Catch Them
Amanda Kay Oaks Amanda Kay Oaks Mar 5, 2024
Author
Chris McMullen
Freelance contributor at The Escapist. I've returned to writing about games after a couple of career changes, with my recent stint lasting five-plus years. I hope, through my writing work, to settle the karmic debt I incurred by persuading my parents to buy a Mega CD. Aside from writing for The Escapist, I also cover news and more for GameSpew. I've also been published at other sites including VG247, Space, and more. My tastes run to horror, the post-apocalyptic, and beyond, though I'll tackle most things that aren't exclusively sports-based.