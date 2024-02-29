Category:
How to Make Tinder in Infinite Craft

Chris McMullen
Feb 29, 2024
Have you swiped right on Infinite Craft? Then you might be wondering if you can whip up the dating app Tinder inside this crafting game. The answer is yes, so here’s how to make Tinder in Infinite Craft.

How to Make Tinder in Infinite Craft

To make Tinder in Infinite Craft, you’ll need to start by making Date. Here are all the steps you’ll need to go through to make Date:

  • Earth + Wind = Dust
  • Dust + Dust = Sand
  • Sand + Sand = Desert
  • Desert + Water = Oasis
  • Earth + Water = Plant
  • Oasis + Plant = Date

Now, with Date in your arsenal, follow these steps to get Tinder in Infinite Craft:

  • Date + Water = Dating
  • Water + Fire = Steam
  • Steam + Fire = Engine
  • Dating + Engine = Tinder

And that’s Tinder! Infinite Craft, being AI-driven, may interpret Tinder as either the dating site or the wood you use to start a fire (insert your own mucky joke there). Here’s what I got when I put Tinder together with other items:

  • Tinder + Tree = Firewood
  • Tinder + Party = Hookup
  • Tinder + Marriage = Divorce
  • Tinder + Politics = Swipe Left
  • Tinder + Flower = Rose
  • Tinder + Glass = Lens
  • Tinder + Water = Match

Some of those are just odd, while others make sense. Polyamorous relationships/open marriages aside, we can see why Tinder + Marriage would equal Divorce. Likewise, Tinder + Politics = Swipe Left isn’t a huge surprise.

There are plenty of other combinations to try. For example, can you figure out how to get “Swipe Right?” Try putting Tinder together with other items and see what you end up with. And that’s how to make Tinder in Infinite Craft for those still looking for love.

Infinite Craft is available now on Neal.fun. If you’re looking for more guides for Infinite Craft, stay tuned to the Escapist!

Chris McMullen
Freelance contributor at The Escapist. I've returned to writing about games after a couple of career changes, with my recent stint lasting five-plus years. I hope, through my writing work, to settle the karmic debt I incurred by persuading my parents to buy a Mega CD. Aside from writing for The Escapist, I also cover news and more for GameSpew. I've also been published at other sites including VG247, Space, and more. My tastes run to horror, the post-apocalyptic, and beyond, though I'll tackle most things that aren't exclusively sports-based.