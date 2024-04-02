There’s so much to watch these days that having a decent TV is imperative. However, some people don’t want to shell out hundreds of dollars for a new one and would rather make one in a game. Here’s how to make TV in Infinite Craft.
How to Make TV in Infinite Craft
To make TV in Infinite Craft, you’ll need to combine Fireplace and Satellite. It’s going to take quite a few steps to get those elements, but once you’re done, your virtual living room will be ready for guests. Using a recipe provided by Infinite Craft Solver, here’s how to make TV in Infinite Craft:
|First Element
|Second Element
|Resulting Element
|Earth
|Wind
|Dust
|Water
|Water
|Lake
|Fire
|Water
|Steam
|Dust
|Earth
|Planet
|Lake
|Water
|Ocean
|Planet
|Steam
|Steampunk
|Lake
|Ocean
|Sea
|Earth
|Fire
|Lava
|Ocean
|Steampunk
|Steampunk Pirate
|
|Earth
|Water
|Plant
|Lava
|Sea
|Stone
|Steam
|Steampunk Pirate
|Steampunk Pirate Ship
|Plant
|Wind
|Dandelion
|Plant
|Plant
|Tree
|Steampunk Pirate Ship
|Stone
|Stonehenge
|Dandelion
|Dandelion
|Dandelion Patch
|Fire
|Tree
|Ash
|Steam
|Stonehenge
|Time
|Dandelion Patch
|Lake
|Duck
|
|Ash
|Dust
|Cinder
|Duck
|Time
|Duckling
|Plant
|Steam
|Tea
|Planet
|Wind
|Storm
|Dust
|Lake
|Mud
|Water
|Wind
|Wave
|Cinder
|Stone
|Glass
|Duck
|Duckling
|Family
|Storm
|Tea
|Tempest
|Mud
|Water
|Swamp
|
|Glass
|Wave
|Lens
|Earth
|Family
|Farm
|Tempest
|Wind
|Tornado
|Lens
|Swamp
|Microscope
|Earth
|Farm
|Field
|Swamp
|Tornado
|Cyclone
|Microscope
|Wave
|Radio
|Field
|Steam
|Fog
|Cyclone
|Fire
|Fire Tornado
|Fire
|Steam
|Engine
|Fog
|Radio
|Radio Waves
|Engine
|Fire Tornado
|Fire Truck
|Fire
|Mud
|Brick
|Earth
|Radio Waves
|Satellite
|Brick
|Fire Truck
|Fireplace
|Fireplace
|Satellite
|TV
Recipes That Use TV in Infinite Craft
Now that you have TV in your arsenal, you’ll be able to make a bunch of other elements. Here are a few recipes that use TV:
- Nuke + TV = Nuclear
- Count + TV = Countdown
And that’s how to make TV in Infinite Craft.
Infinite Craft is available now on Neal.fun. If you’re looking for more guides for Infinite Craft, stay tuned to the Escapist!