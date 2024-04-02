There’s so much to watch these days that having a decent TV is imperative. However, some people don’t want to shell out hundreds of dollars for a new one and would rather make one in a game. Here’s how to make TV in Infinite Craft.

How to Make TV in Infinite Craft

To make TV in Infinite Craft, you’ll need to combine Fireplace and Satellite. It’s going to take quite a few steps to get those elements, but once you’re done, your virtual living room will be ready for guests. Using a recipe provided by Infinite Craft Solver, here’s how to make TV in Infinite Craft:

First Element Second Element Resulting Element Earth Wind Dust Water Water Lake Fire Water Steam Dust Earth Planet Lake Water Ocean Planet Steam Steampunk Lake Ocean Sea Earth Fire Lava Ocean Steampunk Steampunk Pirate Earth Water Plant Lava Sea Stone Steam Steampunk Pirate Steampunk Pirate Ship Plant Wind Dandelion Plant Plant Tree Steampunk Pirate Ship Stone Stonehenge Dandelion Dandelion Dandelion Patch Fire Tree Ash Steam Stonehenge Time Dandelion Patch Lake Duck Ash Dust Cinder Duck Time Duckling Plant Steam Tea Planet Wind Storm Dust Lake Mud Water Wind Wave Cinder Stone Glass Duck Duckling Family Storm Tea Tempest Mud Water Swamp Glass Wave Lens Earth Family Farm Tempest Wind Tornado Lens Swamp Microscope Earth Farm Field Swamp Tornado Cyclone Microscope Wave Radio Field Steam Fog Cyclone Fire Fire Tornado Fire Steam Engine Fog Radio Radio Waves Engine Fire Tornado Fire Truck Fire Mud Brick Earth Radio Waves Satellite Brick Fire Truck Fireplace Fireplace Satellite TV

Recipes That Use TV in Infinite Craft

Now that you have TV in your arsenal, you’ll be able to make a bunch of other elements. Here are a few recipes that use TV:

Nuke + TV = Nuclear

Count + TV = Countdown

And that’s how to make TV in Infinite Craft.

Infinite Craft is available now on Neal.fun. If you’re looking for more guides for Infinite Craft, stay tuned to the Escapist!

