How to Make TV in Infinite Craft

Jackson Hayes
Published: Apr 2, 2024 02:26 pm
TV in Infinite Craft.

There’s so much to watch these days that having a decent TV is imperative. However, some people don’t want to shell out hundreds of dollars for a new one and would rather make one in a game. Here’s how to make TV in Infinite Craft.

How to Make TV in Infinite Craft

To make TV in Infinite Craft, you’ll need to combine Fireplace and Satellite. It’s going to take quite a few steps to get those elements, but once you’re done, your virtual living room will be ready for guests. Using a recipe provided by Infinite Craft Solver, here’s how to make TV in Infinite Craft:

First ElementSecond ElementResulting Element
EarthWindDust
WaterWaterLake
Fire WaterSteam
DustEarthPlanet
LakeWaterOcean
PlanetSteamSteampunk
LakeOceanSea
EarthFireLava
OceanSteampunkSteampunk Pirate
EarthWaterPlant
LavaSeaStone
SteamSteampunk PirateSteampunk Pirate Ship
PlantWindDandelion
PlantPlantTree
Steampunk Pirate ShipStoneStonehenge
DandelionDandelionDandelion Patch
FireTreeAsh
SteamStonehenge Time
Dandelion PatchLakeDuck
AshDustCinder
DuckTimeDuckling
PlantSteamTea
PlanetWindStorm
DustLakeMud
WaterWindWave
CinderStoneGlass
DuckDucklingFamily
StormTeaTempest
MudWaterSwamp
GlassWaveLens
EarthFamilyFarm
TempestWindTornado
LensSwampMicroscope
EarthFarmField
SwampTornadoCyclone
Microscope WaveRadio
FieldSteamFog
CycloneFireFire Tornado
FireSteamEngine
Fog RadioRadio Waves
EngineFire TornadoFire Truck
FireMudBrick
EarthRadio WavesSatellite
BrickFire TruckFireplace
FireplaceSatelliteTV

Recipes That Use TV in Infinite Craft

Now that you have TV in your arsenal, you’ll be able to make a bunch of other elements. Here are a few recipes that use TV:

  • Nuke + TV = Nuclear
  • Count + TV = Countdown

And that’s how to make TV in Infinite Craft.

Infinite Craft is available now on Neal.fun. If you’re looking for more guides for Infinite Craft, stay tuned to the Escapist!

