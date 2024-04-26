How to Open the Crate in Bar 99 in Stellar Blade

There’s nothing more enticing than a box that refuses to open. To that end, here’s how to open the crate/chest in Bar 99 on Silent Street in Stellar Blade.

How to Open the Chest in Silent Street in Stellar Blade

Once you’ve gained full control of Eve, you’ll find yourself in the desolate ruins of a once sprawling city. And while you’ll encounter plenty of enemies, the real challenge of this starting area is the crate in Bar 99 on Silent Street.

You’d expect that the password for the chest in Bar 99 would be nearby. And while it technically is, the memory disc on the dead body beside the chest is absolutely friend and can’t be repaired Unfortunately, you won’t be able to open the chest in Bar 99 until you’ve gained access to the Request Bulletin Board in Xion. This won’t happen for several hours, and you’ll need to jump through some pretty significant hoops before then.

Once you have access to the bulletin board, you’ll need to complete a few tasks and eventually the request, “Legion’s Secret Stash” will become claimable. And the Legion’s Secret Stash is, of course, the crate/chest in Bar 99 on Silent Street in Stellar Blade.

The request will give you the password: 1228. Though, knowing it now won’t help you. You won’t be able to input the code until you have the request in hand.

When you do open up the chest in Bar 99, you’ll get access to the following items:

Polymer Materials

Nano Elements

Nano Elements will help you upgrade your exospine and polymer can be used to craft nano suits. The rewards are a little anticlimactic! But we can always use a few more crafting items. And when you’re done with the request, you can return to the bulletin board to get 1,500 gold. But there are even better ways to farm nano elements in Stellar Blade.

