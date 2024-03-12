Category:
Video Games
How to Pressure Thunderclaw in FF7 Rebirth

Zhiqing Wan
Published: Mar 11, 2024 09:09 pm
As you play through the main story in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, you’ll be tasked with knocking out a bunch of open-world quests for Chadley, including Fiend Intel missions where you need to fight specific enemies. Here’s how to Pressure Thunderclaw in FF7 Rebirth.

Tips for Pressuring Thunderclaw in FF7 Rebirth

Thunderclaw is one of the enemies you’ll fight in the Grasslands region in FF7 Rebirth. You’ll encounter it in Fiend Intel 6: Voltaic Canine, where one of the optional tasks is to Pressure it before killing it.

To Pressure Thunderclaw in FF7 Rebirth, all you have to do is inflict a status ailment on it when it’s just above 50% health. Doing so will cause it to get Pressured, allowing you to fill up that Stagger bar quickly and deal more damage. Once you pull this off, you should also be able to knock out the other two optional tasks: Staggering it, and killing all enemies within the time limit.

Of course, if you’re still early on in the game, doing so might be a little trickier as you’ll only have a handful of spells at your disposal. That being said, any of these early game spells should do the trick:

  • Poison/Bio
  • Debrave
  • Deshell
pressuring thunderclaw in ff7 rebirth

Personally, I had a lot more luck with using Poison on Thunderclaw, and also found it useful as it would help drain the enemy’s HP quickly and end the fight faster. If you already have Bio, that’s also an excellent option; it does the same thing as Poison, it’s just a lot more potent and drains the enemy’s HP faster.

If you’re still having trouble with this task, you may want to consider coming back later when your party is stronger and has more status ailment-inflict spells available to them. It’s also worth noting that if you don’t care about getting 100% completion, you don’t need to clear this task to consider the mission complete.

And that’s how to Pressure Thunderclaw in FF7 Rebirth.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad introduced her to Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].