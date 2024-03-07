Category:
All Detrimental Status Effects in FF7 Rebirth & How to Cure Them

There are tons of status effects you need to be aware of as you’re traipsing through the open-world of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, but we understand it can be difficult to keep track of them. Here’s a list of every Detrimental status effect in FF7 Rebirth, and how to cure them.

How to Cure All Detrimental Status Effects in FF7 Rebirth

There are a total of 17 Detrimental status effects in FF7 Rebirth, and all of them will disadvantage or debilitate your party in some way. The good news is that there’s a way to get rid of most of them, and we’ve prepared a handy table here to help you out.

Detrimental Status EffectEffectHow to Cure
BerserkIncreases damage dealt and received.Sedative, Remedy
FuryQuickens Limit Break gauge charge but become more vulnerable to damage.Sedative, Remedy
SedateBecome less vulnerable to damage, but slows Limit Break gauge charge.Adrenaline, Remedy
DeshellReduces magic defense.Remedy
DebraveReduces attack power.Remedy
DefaithReduces magic attack power.Remedy
SlowDecreases the rate at which ATB gauge fills.Remedy
PoisonGradually saps HP.Antidote, Esuna, Remedy
VenomGradually saps HP at moderate levels.Antidote, Esuna, Remedy
SilenceUnable to cast spells.Echo Mist, Esuna, Remedy
SleepCharacter falls asleep, and becomes unable to act.Smelling Salts, Remedy
StopCharacter completely stops moving, and becomes unable to act.Esuna, Remedy
StunCharacter gets stunned and dizzied, and becomes unable to act.Esuna, Remedy
ToadTransforms character into a frog, greatly lowering their battle capabilities.Maiden’s Kiss, Remedy
StoneBecome Petrified and KO’d.Gold Needle, Remedy
PetrifySlowly turns to stone, and KO’d when fully Petrified.Gold Needle, Remedy
Instant DeathInstant KO.Phoenix Down, Phoenix Draft

We’ve also included a screenshot down below to help you better identify the icons for each status effect. This will allow you to recognize them quickly, and also determine what items or spells you need to use to get rid of them.

all detrimental status effects in ff7 rebirth

The good news is that most of these Detrimental status effects can be remedied quite easily. Almost all of them can be removed with Remedy, and some can also be removed with the Esuna spell.

However, if you’re running low on Remedies, you’ll need to use specific items for each Detrimental status effect. These can usually be bought from the vending machines at rest stops, or crafted with the Transmuter.

And that’s how to cure every Detrimental status effect in FF7 Rebirth. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including how to get all outfits and weapons.

