How to Purify Equipment in Metaphor ReFantazio

Zhiqing Wan
Published: Oct 11, 2024 12:15 am

Equipment is extremely important in Metaphor: ReFantazio, and we’re not just talking about buying the best ones from each shop. If you want to get the most out of your gear, you’ll need to know how to Purify equipment in Metaphor: ReFantazio. That’s where we come in.

Table of contents

What Is Purifying in Metaphor: ReFantazio?

You can think of the Purifying mechanic as a form of equipment upgrade system in Metaphor: ReFantazio. By Purifying a piece of gear, you’ll be able to upgrade its stats. And in addition to that, the gear will also get a new ability, such as increasing damage done to enemies it’s strong against, or giving the equipper a slight stat boost.

Basically, there’s no downside to Purifying your gear in Metaphor: ReFantazio, and you should absolutely do it whenever you get the chance.

You’ll know a piece of gear can be Purified by reading its description, where it’ll tell you it can be Purified at the church.

How to Purify Equipment in Metaphor: ReFantazio

Alright, now let’s get to the good stuff.

To Purify equipment, you’ll need to go to the church on Sunlumeo Street in Grand Trad. In addition to that, your Wisdom also needs to be at level 2 before you can make use of this feature. The good news is that it shouldn’t take long at all to increase your Wisdom. You can do so by sitting at the bench on Sunlumeo Street, or reading a book on the gauntlet runner.

Once you’ve met those requirements, speak with the priest and choose the Purify option, then select the piece of gear you want to Purify. Do note that you’ll need to pay a bit of Gold and also provide the necessary materials in order to Purify your equipment. The materials can usually be found as item pickups in dungeons, so you shouldn’t have too much trouble there.

And that’s how to Purify equipment in Metaphor: ReFantazio. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including our complete walkthrough hub for easier navigation.

Metaphor: ReFantazio
