One of the many commissions you can complete in Once Human requires you to “purify your territory once.” While this sounds simple, there’s no explanation as to how it can be done. Here’s how to purify your territory in Once Human.

What Do You Need to Purify Your Territory in Once Human?

The commission to purify your territory in Once Human. Screenshot by The Escapist

The process of purifying a territory is quite easy once you know what it requires in Once Human. You just need to place a Stardust Resonant Filter in your territory.

To place a Stardust Resonant Filter, go into the “Function Facility” tab in the build menu. The Stardust Resonant Filter requires 20 Glass, 30 Metal Scraps, 20 Rubber, 10 Copper Ingots, and 10 Acid to make.

Making the Stardust Resonant Filter. Screenshot by The Escapist

Place the Stardust Resonant Filter in an open space within your base and then interact with it. You need to place at least one Eclipse Cortex stone inside the Stardust Resonant Filter. These are rare, purple stones that have different levels and can be acquired through dungeons and events.

Once the Eclipse Cortex stone is inside the machine, press the “Start Purify” button on the bottom-right corner of the menu.

This will bring up a timer and you have to outlast hordes of enemies until the timer hits zero. Once the timer hits zero, the enemies will stop coming and the purification process will be complete.

Placing the Eclipse Stone in the Stardust Resonant Filter. Screenshot by The Escapist

Your reward for completing the territory purification process is a certain amount of Starchrom, another rare material in Once Human. You’ll also complete the commission if you have it active from the commission board. If you’re interested in completing more commissions, you might also want to know how to like comments left by other players.

Once human is available to play now.

