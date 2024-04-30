How to Raise Family Levels in Manor Lords

As your settlement grows in Manor Lords, you’ll attract new families. They move in as soon as you build enough Burgage Plots to support an increased population, and they can start working immediately. Here’s how to raise a specific family’s level so they can be more efficient in Manor Lords.

How to Increase Family Levels in Manor Lords

In Manor Lords, your individual family levels are directly tied to the level of the Burgage Plot they are living in. This means if you want to increase a family’s level and make them more efficient, you need to level up the Burgage Plot assigned to them.

Upgrading a Burgage Plot. Screenshot by The Escapist

As you continue to level up their Burgage Plot, a family can also construct a Backyard Extension, such as a Vegetable Garden, in their home. This grants them the ability to help out the settlement even more, as they can take on their new extension and whatever building/job they are assigned to in Manor Lords.

While you might not see the benefit of increasing a Burgage Plot’s level, it’s important to note that this is the main way to upgrade your settlement level. Reaching new settlement levels unlocks Development Points and other upgrades, so it’s something you certainly want to aim for.

Burgage Plot Level Requirements

If you want to ensure your families are fully leveled up in Manor Lords, then check the list below to see all the requirements for each Burgage Plot level:

Level 2 Burgage Plot

Water Access

Church Level

Fuel Stall at a Marketplace

Two Food Stalls at a Marketplace

Clothing Stall Supply with any of the following materials: Leather, Linen, Yarn

Level 3 Burgage Plot

Water Access

Small Stone Church (one upgrade)

Tavern with Ale

Fuel Stall at a Marketplace

Three Food Stalls at a Marketplace

Two Clothing Stalls with Leather, Linen, Yarn or Shoes, Clothes, Cloaks

25 Regional Wealth, 4 Timber, 8 Planks, 4 Roof Tiles

Those are the only two levels you can increase for your families and Burgage Plots as of now in Manor Lords. So once you have reached a level three Burgage Plot, your family living there is fully maxed out.

Manor Lords is available now for PC and Xbox.

