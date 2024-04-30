Manor Lords Family Levels
Screenshot via Slavic Magic
Category:
Guides
Video Games

How to Raise Family Levels in Manor Lords

Take your families to the next level.
Image of Joey Carr
Joey Carr
|
Published: Apr 30, 2024 12:26 pm

As your settlement grows in Manor Lords, you’ll attract new families. They move in as soon as you build enough Burgage Plots to support an increased population, and they can start working immediately. Here’s how to raise a specific family’s level so they can be more efficient in Manor Lords.

Recommended Videos

How to Increase Family Levels in Manor Lords

In Manor Lords, your individual family levels are directly tied to the level of the Burgage Plot they are living in. This means if you want to increase a family’s level and make them more efficient, you need to level up the Burgage Plot assigned to them.

Upgrading a Burgage Plot. Screenshot by The Escapist

As you continue to level up their Burgage Plot, a family can also construct a Backyard Extension, such as a Vegetable Garden, in their home. This grants them the ability to help out the settlement even more, as they can take on their new extension and whatever building/job they are assigned to in Manor Lords.

While you might not see the benefit of increasing a Burgage Plot’s level, it’s important to note that this is the main way to upgrade your settlement level. Reaching new settlement levels unlocks Development Points and other upgrades, so it’s something you certainly want to aim for.

Burgage Plot Level Requirements

If you want to ensure your families are fully leveled up in Manor Lords, then check the list below to see all the requirements for each Burgage Plot level:

Level 2 Burgage Plot

  • Water Access
  • Church Level
  • Fuel Stall at a Marketplace
  • Two Food Stalls at a Marketplace
  • Clothing Stall Supply with any of the following materials: Leather, Linen, Yarn

Level 3 Burgage Plot

  • Water Access
  • Small Stone Church (one upgrade)
  • Tavern with Ale
  • Fuel Stall at a Marketplace
  • Three Food Stalls at a Marketplace
  • Two Clothing Stalls with Leather, Linen, Yarn or Shoes, Clothes, Cloaks
  • 25 Regional Wealth, 4 Timber, 8 Planks, 4 Roof Tiles

Those are the only two levels you can increase for your families and Burgage Plots as of now in Manor Lords. So once you have reached a level three Burgage Plot, your family living there is fully maxed out.

Manor Lords is available now for PC and Xbox.

Post Tag:
Manor Lords
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article When Does Tales of the Shire Come Out?
A female Hobbit gardening in Tales of the Shire
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
When Does Tales of the Shire Come Out?
Leon Miller Leon Miller Apr 30, 2024
Read Article How to Get More Fuel in Manor Lords
Manor Lords Fuel
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Get More Fuel in Manor Lords
Joey Carr Joey Carr Apr 30, 2024
Read Article How to Fix Server Capacity Errors in Gray Zone Warfare
Soldiers running in Gray Zone Warfare.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Fix Server Capacity Errors in Gray Zone Warfare
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes Apr 30, 2024
Related Content
Read Article When Does Tales of the Shire Come Out?
A female Hobbit gardening in Tales of the Shire
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
When Does Tales of the Shire Come Out?
Leon Miller Leon Miller Apr 30, 2024
Read Article How to Get More Fuel in Manor Lords
Manor Lords Fuel
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Get More Fuel in Manor Lords
Joey Carr Joey Carr Apr 30, 2024
Read Article How to Fix Server Capacity Errors in Gray Zone Warfare
Soldiers running in Gray Zone Warfare.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Fix Server Capacity Errors in Gray Zone Warfare
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes Apr 30, 2024
Author
Joey Carr
Joey Carr is a Staff Writer at The Escapist. He has over seven years of experience in the video game industry as a writer, editor, and content manager covering a wide range of genres and titles. Specifically, Joey covers Call of Duty, other multiplayer titles, and new game releases. You can find some of his previous work on Upcomer, Dot Esports, GameSpot, and more gaming sites.