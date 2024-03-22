How to Redeem Preorder Bonuses in Dragon’s Dogma 2

If you preordered Dragon’s Dogma 2 or got one of those fancy deluxe editions, you’ll get a few goodies to help you along your journey. Here’s how to redeem your preorder bonuses in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Where to Get Preorder Bonuses in Dragon’s Dogma 2

To get your preorder bonuses in Dragon’s Dogma 2, you’ll need to play through the first tutorial quest of the game and keep progressing through the main story until you reach the little Borderwatch Encampment. This occurs after the escape from the mines, and you should be able to get to this point in about less than an hour of playtime, assuming you’re not just rushing through everything.

After reaching the Encampment, the game will advise you to go to sleep at the Lounge. After sleeping, speak with the innkeeper at the reception desk to claim all of your preorder bonuses and add-ons, and you’ll now be able to access them from your in-game inventory. And that’s all there is to it!

Even if you don’t redeem the items at the Encampment, you can do so at any inn in the game.

You’ll receive the following items:

Ring of Assurance

Explorer’s Camping Kit

Harpysnare Smoke Beacons

Heartfelt Pendant

Ambivalent Rift Incense

Makeshift Gaol Key

Art of Metamorphosis

Wakestone

1,500 Rift Crystals

It’s worth noting that these are all actually pretty powerful items that will help you on early in the game. The Ring, for instance, increases your carry capacity, while the Makeshift Gaol Key is a one-use item that will let you break out of gaol if you get caught. Wakestones let you revive a dead ally, while the Art of Metamorphosis lets you edit the appearance of the Arisen or your pawn.

And that’s how to redeem your preorder bonuses in Dragon’s Dogma 2.