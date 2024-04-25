Fallout‘s power armor is as awesome as Prime Video’s series makes it look, and Fallout 4 gives you a set pretty early on in the game. But what do you do when it takes a beating? Here’s how to repair power armor in Fallout 4.

How to Repair Power Armor in Fallout 4

To repair power armor, you need to find or build a power armor station. You’ll often find these at garages, such as the Red Rocket Truck Stop, where you meet Dogmeat. There’s also one of these in Sanctuary when Preston Garvey turns up, another in Diamond City, one in Goodneighbor in KLE0’s shop, and so on. Basically, you’ll run into them a lot.

To use them, you need to walk up to them in your power armor and then exit. Now, go to the power armor station, and you’ll have the option to craft. This will, in turn, let you repair your power armor in Fallout 4 if you have enough resources. Mostly, you need steel, but some parts require other materials, such as circuitry.

Don’t worry if you’ve run out of energy – you can still fast travel with a dead fusion core. Just fast travel to a location with a power armor station, lumber over to it, and get to repairing. You’ll still need a working core for it to be of any use, but you can get rid of any damage.

That’s how to repair your power armor in Fallout 4, and it’s the only way you can keep it in working order. Once out of the armor, you can transfer components to your inventory. They’re not exactly light, but you can take a piece from a working suit of power armor and swap it out with a battered piece on your own armor.

Fallout 4 is available now.

