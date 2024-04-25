Fallout 4, a person in grey mechanical armour.
Category:
Video Games

How to Repair Power Armor in Fallout 4

Image of Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen
|
Published: Apr 25, 2024 01:33 pm

Fallout‘s power armor is as awesome as Prime Video’s series makes it look, and Fallout 4 gives you a set pretty early on in the game. But what do you do when it takes a beating? Here’s how to repair power armor in Fallout 4.

Recommended Videos

How to Repair Power Armor in Fallout 4

A suit of power armour being repaired in Fallout 4, with the right arm highlighted in glowing green.

To repair power armoryou need to find or build a power armor station. You’ll often find these at garages, such as the Red Rocket Truck Stop, where you meet Dogmeat. There’s also one of these in Sanctuary when Preston Garvey turns up, another in Diamond City, one in Goodneighbor in KLE0’s shop, and so on. Basically, you’ll run into them a lot. 

To use them, you need to walk up to them in your power armor and then exit. Now, go to the power armor station, and you’ll have the option to craft. This will, in turn, let you repair your power armor in Fallout 4 if you have enough resources. Mostly, you need steel, but some parts require other materials, such as circuitry. 

Related: How To Download Fallout 4 Next-Gen Update On PS5

Don’t worry if you’ve run out of energy – you can still fast travel with a dead fusion core. Just fast travel to a location with a power armor station, lumber over to it, and get to repairing. You’ll still need a working core for it to be of any use, but you can get rid of any damage. 

That’s how to repair your power armor in Fallout 4, and it’s the only way you can keep it in working order. Once out of the armor, you can transfer components to your inventory. They’re not exactly light, but you can take a piece from a working suit of power armor and swap it out with a battered piece on your own armor. 

Fallout 4 is available now.

Post Tag:
Fallout 4
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Every Outcome and Use for the Cherished Fracture in Remnant 2
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
Every Outcome and Use for the Cherished Fracture in Remnant 2
Daphne Fama Daphne Fama Apr 25, 2024
Read Article How Does Reposition Work in Top Spin 2K25?
A created character hitting a backhand hit in Top Spin 2K25
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How Does Reposition Work in Top Spin 2K25?
Shaun Cichacki Shaun Cichacki Apr 25, 2024
Read Article How to Talk to the Indecipherable Broken Statue in Remnant 2
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Talk to the Indecipherable Broken Statue in Remnant 2
Daphne Fama Daphne Fama Apr 25, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Every Outcome and Use for the Cherished Fracture in Remnant 2
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
Every Outcome and Use for the Cherished Fracture in Remnant 2
Daphne Fama Daphne Fama Apr 25, 2024
Read Article How Does Reposition Work in Top Spin 2K25?
A created character hitting a backhand hit in Top Spin 2K25
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How Does Reposition Work in Top Spin 2K25?
Shaun Cichacki Shaun Cichacki Apr 25, 2024
Read Article How to Talk to the Indecipherable Broken Statue in Remnant 2
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Talk to the Indecipherable Broken Statue in Remnant 2
Daphne Fama Daphne Fama Apr 25, 2024
Author
Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen is a freelance contributor at The Escapist and has been with the site since 2020. He returned to writing about games following several career changes, with his most recent stint lasting five-plus years. He hopes that, through his writing work, he settles the karmic debt he incurred by persuading his parents to buy a Mega CD. Outside of The Escapist, Chris covers news and more for GameSpew. He's also been published at such sites as VG247, Space, and more. His tastes run to horror, the post-apocalyptic, and beyond, though he'll tackle most things that aren't exclusively sports-based. At Escapist, he's covered such games as Infinite Craft, Lies of P, Starfield, and numerous other major titles.