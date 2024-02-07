Taking care of your weapons and equipment in Enshrouded will be necessary to skirt danger and overcome survival obstacles. If you’re just starting, here’s how to repair weapons and equipment in Enshrouded to keep your stuff in perfect condition.

How to Repair Weapons & Equipment in Enshrouded

Per standard for survival-styled games, using weapons, equipment, and tools will lose durability with each use, and Enshrouded is no different. Keeping an eye on their status will be crucial since items that lose durability will completely break if you neglect them. To avoid this, you can repair weapons and equipment through two methods in Enshrouded.

The first is by using a Workbench near a Flame Altar. By interacting with it, you can repair anything with durability and return to exploring immediately. Luckily, there’s no material cost for doing this, so the Workbench is mostly the defacto way to repair weapons and equipment in Enshrouded if they’re on the verge of breaking.

Now, the other method to repair items is more situational. You’ll encounter Anvils scattered among ruins as you venture outside your base, and these can be used as repair stations when you can’t reach a Workbench out in the wild. You can’t craft an Anvil, but whenever you do find one, it pays to remember their location if you’re ever in the area. Upon using one, you can automatically repair all your weapons and equipment for no cost in Enshrouded.

How to Get a Workbench in Enshrouded

In order to get a Workbench, you must craft one. It’s an essential item like the Flame Altar and Construction Hammer that you can make with three Strings and 8 Wood Logs. Strings usually are acquired from Plant Fibers in bushes and Wood Logs from chopping down trees.

Once you’ve made the Workbench, you can place it anywhere around your base and start repairing weapons and equipment in Enshrouded. As a warning, each use of the Workbench will reduce its durability, so keep this in mind.

How to Avoid Breaking Weapons & Equipment in Enshrouded

Items will ultimately lose durability, and you’ll have to recover that bar by repairing at a Workbench or Anvil. The best way to avoid breaking weapons and equipment in Enshrouded is to smartly pack multiple types of gear to keep things from breaking on you. Switching weapons and optimizing your equipment will help avoid losing great items in the long run.

Enshrouded is available on PlayStation, PC, and Xbox.