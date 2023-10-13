How to Respec Stats in Lords of the Fallen

Hours after choosing one of the ten starting classes in Lords of the Fallen, you might get the urge to respec your stats in order to use Radiance spells or mold out a Strength-focused build. Hexworks’ Soulslike will steadily throw new unique weapons and abilities to reward you as you explore deeper into the realms of Axiom and Umbral. Before long, your inventory is flooded with many neat toys for you to mess around with, but, as expected, most require particular stats to even wield them.

Luckily, Lords of the Fallen has a respec system you can begin using once you reach the Skyrest Bridge hub, but there’s a catch. Here’s everything you need to know.

How to Respec Your Character in Lords of the Fallen

To respec your character’s stats in Lords of the Fallen, you must acquire a Rebirth Chrysalis and speak with Pieta at Skyrest Bridge. Without the item, resetting isn’t possible. The process is simple, but the kicker is that a Rebirth Chrysalis is very hard to get.

The first one you’ll come across is sold at Molhu’s shop at Skyrest, and the few others are found way later in the more challenging zones. Because of this, carefully choose your starting class so you don’t have to rely on respecing as much on your first playthrough.

If you need to respec early into the game, the Rebirth Chrysalis at Molhu’s shop will cost 8,000 Vigor. Using the item will reset your character’s stats to what they were at the beginning of Lords of the Fallen. From there, you can re-allocate stats in whatever fashion you see fit. Choose your stat points carefully, because you can mess up your build and be forced to restart on a new character since the next Rebirth Chrysalis is a ways off.

Lords of the Fallen can be pretty unforgiving to anyone who carelessly allocates level up stats with no build style in mind. If you prefer dishing out damage in melee range, stick to Strength or Dexterity and find a weapon you like swinging around.

If you’re going for a hybrid sword and magic build, consider dipping into stats like Radiance for spells and weapons built around this stat. Your starting class choice will mean more than you think, but there’s a bit of room to expand. Consider your options while progressing through Lords of the Fallen and don’t be afraid to start over if things get messy.

That’s how you respec your character in Lords of the Fallen. While you can respec easily, you need a very rare item and a not-insignificant amount of Vigor to buy your respec.