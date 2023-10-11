How to Romance Mizora in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

Do you want to know how to romance Mizora in Baldur’s Gate 3? Well, you’re not alone. It turns out that gamers can’t resist a hot demon person, and honestly, we don’t blame them. After all, in a world where ethics are, at best, ropey, why wouldn’t you want to try and flirt with the demon that randomly appears to give you orders and generally lord it over Wyll?

Mizora shows up seemingly at random as long as Wyll is in your party, and her visits are, well, let’s say tense. She’s actually the devil that Wyll contracted with to gain his impressive warlock abilities, but during the course of the game, she has a few things to say about what he’s doing, along with some missions for you. You’ll need to do as she says if you want to romance her, but that’s not all.

How to Romance Mizora in Baldur’s Gate 3

The first thing you’ll want to do to romance Mizora in Baldur’s Gate 3 is to keep Wyll in your party. You’ll find him first helping to fight some goblins in front of the Emerald Grove, and from there, he’ll go back inside and teach some kids how to use a sword. It’s a little irresponsible, but he means well. During Act 1, there’s very little else you need to do except keep Wyll happy, so make sure you fight the goblins and generally be a goody-two-shoes.

Related: Should You Join the Goblins or Save the Grove in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

In Act 2, You’ll need to follow Mizora’s instructions and complete her quest. Doing so will have you actually rescuing the physical body of Mizora from atop Moonrise Towers. Doing this will make her agree to break Wyll’s contract, which he’ll be happy about, and then you can keep going til Act 3.

Act 3 is where things kick off properly. Once inside Wyrm’s Rock Fortress, you can talk to Mizora below the Audience Chamber and ask her about what’s going on. Make sure to talk to her after the coronation too, and ask her if she knows something about Duke Ravengard at all. At this point, Mizora will appear in your camp.

From here, at some point, Mizora will approach you in the morning, and you’ll need to choose “Sounds delicious. What are you suggesting?” and then “Smile.” She’ll then meet you again in the evening, and you then need to choose “Bask in the powerful sensations rising from the circle,” then either the “I’m ready” or “Sigh and brace yourself” option, then “Gorge on the River of Blood” or “Take a tentative sip. Then you need to step into Mizora’s outstretched wings, and congrats, you’re all romantic now.

If you’re looking for more on the game, check out our guide to all the romance options in Baldur’s Gate 3.