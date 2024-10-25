Life Is Strange: Double Exposure isn’t heavy on complicated or sneaky puzzles, but there are a couple. One of those puzzles involves a Hellraiser-looking box (even Max calls it out) that’s tricky to open. So, here’s how to solve and open the Abraxas Puzzle Box in Life Is Strange: Double Exposure.

How You Solve and Open the Abraxas Puzzle Box in Life Is Strange: Double Exposure

There are several steps to unlocking Life is Strange: Double Exposure’s Abraxas Puzzle Box, and you need to wait until Chapter 2 to unlock it all. I’ll explain what you need to do, and if you’re wondering what the heck the Abraxas Puzzle Box is, I’ll cover that, too.

The Abraxas Puzzle Box is an optional side-quest in Life is Strange: Double Exposure. You get it by speaking to Reggie in the North Quad in Episode 1. It’s supposed to be a test to get into the Abraxas Society, which, despite the name, isn’t all that sinister. There are two layers to it, an outer and an inner box, both of which need to be solved separately, on different days.

How To Unlock the Abraxas Puzzle Box’s First Layer

Once you’ve spoken to Reggie, you’ll have several dialogue options, including “What’s that Puzzle Box?” Pick that, and you’ll start to help him solve it. Here’s what to do next:

Rotate the box to the Founder’s Statue face and select it (Button A on Xbox)

Rotate it to the Bird face and select it. You’ll spot that it’s wax and Reggie will melt the wax with his lighter, giving you the Bird piece.

Once the cutscene is over, rotate to the Founder State face and choose Place Bird.

Why does this work? Because the Founder’s Statue, the real statue, actually has two birds on it, one on each shoulder. You’ve now solved the box’s first layer, revealing a second, smaller box, and Reggie is so, so done with it. He gives it to you, and that’s all you can do with it until Chapter 2.

How To Unlock the Abraxas Puzzle Box’s Second and Final Layer

After you’ve recovered Safi’s camera, late on in Chapter 2, you’ll return to Max’s house. There, you’ll see the Abraxas Puzzle Box on her kitchen counter in the Dead World. Interact with it, and you’ll start opening the second box. I have YouTuber Playing With Heart to thank for this solution because it’s much more complicated than counting birds on a statue’s shoulder.

There’s a flap on the Sense of Justice face which you have to open. To accomplish that, you have to line the stars up on the Constellation Face. Which constellation? Libra, as it’s associated with Justice.

So, go up to Max’s room and have a look at her constellation poster. Take a picture of it with your phone if you want and refer to that. The other constellations are all squeezed onto the face, but you need to picture Libra and move the stars up and down along the four slots to make it match.

Want the exact solution? Here’s how to arrange each of the stars. First, put all the stars to the top of their slots, then move them as follows.

First slot: Down twice

Second slot: Down twice

Third slot: Down once

Fourth slot: Down twice

Now, turn to the Sense of Justice face and take the dial that’s popped out. Go to the Abraxas Logo face and select Place Dial. You now need to rotate the inner and outer dials to put the correct symbols in the character’s hands.

Which symbols? The Sense of Justice shows a scepter and a shield, so rotate the outer dial till the scepter is in the character’s left hand (their left, your right). Now, rotate the inner dial so the shield is in the other hand.

And presto, the box opens, and if you rotate up and “remove lid,” you’ll get an Abraxas Badge, as well as an achievement. But don’t rush to Max’s wardrobe, you can’t actually pin it onto her clothes; you just get the kudos of knowing you’re Abraxas material.

And that’s how to solve and open the Abraxas Puzzle Box in Life Is Strange: Double Exposure.

Life Is Strange: Double Exposure is available now on PC.

