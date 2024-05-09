How to Solve the Big Ticker Dream Ticker Puzzle in Honkai: Star Rail

While completing the main story missions introduced in version 2.2 of Honkai: Star Rail, players will be faced with a good and old Dream Ticker puzzle offered by the Big Ticker in the SoulGlad Scorchsand Audition Venue.

Honkai: Star Rail Big Ticker Puzzle Solution

During the “Seabiscuit” mission in the Penacony Trailblaze Missions, the Trailblazer and Firefly may end up having to help the Big Ticker, depending on the path they take in the second stage of the show. Clockie will appear to help, too, and will aid you in locating the missing pieces scattered around the area.

But once you gather them all, it’s time to face one of Penacony’s most dreadful enemies: a Dream Ticker puzzle. Clockie must reach all three gears while inside the Big Ticker’s consciousness, and here’s how you should approach this challenge.

Screenshot by The Escapist

The first move’s always the easiest. Just move the yellow block in front of Clockie near him to grab the first gear.

Screenshot by The Escapist

For the second part, things get a bit trickier. Make the following moves:

Move the yellow block back to the front;

Move the blue block into the horizontal position;

Move the orange block twice until it connects to the bridge;

Move the two yellow blocks next to the gear in the same direction as the orange block is;

Move the mirror to extend the yellow blocks.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Once Clockie gets into action, the Big Ticker’s inside will go haywire for a second. But after that, you’re ready to grab the final gear.

Move all yellow blocks to the front;

Move the blue block to a vertical position;

Move the orange block twice;

Move the blue block back to a horizontal position.

Screenshot by The Escapist

And that’s it, congratulations! The Big Ticker puzzle is solved in Honkai: Star Rail, and it will finally stop weeping about not being the real Clockie. And you can finally keep on your road ahead in the main story, where you’ll eventually unlock the powers of Harmony for the Trailblazer.

