How to Start New Game Plus in FF7 Rebirth

Zhiqing Wan
Published: Mar 1, 2024 08:37 pm
You’ll likely spend tens of hours on your first playthrough of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, but if you happen to miss out on a few things the first time, you can always grab them next time. Here’s how to start new game plus in FF7 Rebirth.

How New Game Plus Works in FF7 Rebirth

To start new game plus in FF7 Rebirth, all you have to do is beat the main story, then save your game after the credits have rolled. Then, load up your cleared game save file from the main menu, and you’ll be in new game plus mode.

By doing this, you’ll be able to re-experience the entire story while enjoying a few perks from your first playthrough along the way. Below is a list of things that will carry over from the first run:

  • All items, weapons, equipment, and Materia
  • All Gil
  • All character levels
  • All unlocked weapon skills and Folios skills

You can also choose any difficulty setting you want to play on, and your carried over progress should make your second run significantly shorter.

Is New Game Plus Harder?

Of course, if you’re in the mood for a challenge, unlocking new game plus in FF7 Rebirth also gives you access to the game’s Hard mode. This difficulty setting is only available in new game plus, and will give you even more of a challenge than Dynamic difficulty.

In Hard mode, enemies are a lot tougher, and items will also be disabled. This means that you can’t rely on the Transmuter to craft potions as you won’t be able to use them anyways. In addition to that, the benches at the rest spots will only replenish your HP, not your MP, making it much more important for you to conserve your mana.

And that’s how to start new game plus in FF7 Rebirth.

