If you want to know how to unlock Acrid in Risk of Rain Returns, then good news, because we know all about it. There’s a hint in the title too, because you’ll also need to know how to beat Acrid. That’s right; this fan-favorite character can only be unlocked after beating it to death. Sorry.

Acrid is a powerful acid-themed survivor who is a lot of fun to play as long as you don’t mind getting up close and personal with everything you’re fighting. There are a lot of survivors to unlock in this game, and knowing how to unlock the survivors in Risk of Rain Returns is the key to adding them to your options. Sure, you’ll probably find one and stick with them, but maybe that one will be Acrid.

How to Unlock & Beat Acrid in Risk of Rain Returns

Before we talk about how to beat Acrid up, you’ll need to actually find the beast. The trouble is that there’s a little bit of RNG involved here, because not only can you only find Acrid on one specific level, but also not in every version of it. It’s a troublesome thing to achieve, and we can’t make it any easier for you to do, but as long as you know where to look, you’ll get there faster.

So, the level you’re keeping an eye out for is called Sunken Tombs, which can show up as your third stage, or a random one if you choose to loop instead of going to the final level. Once in the Sunken Tombs, you need to head all the way up to the top-right corner of the map, and hopefully, there’ll be what looks like a steel storage container there.

Go up to the container, and you’ll be offered the ability to interact with it. Do so, but be prepared for a fight, because Acrid comes out swinging. Now, the easiest way to defeat Acrid is by hitting him a lot and not getting hit, but that’s obviously a little, well, obvious. Your choice of survivor here is important. While any survivor can technically take Acrid out, the Huntress feels very well-equipped to do so.

That’s because the Huntress is a master of kiting, so you can run away from Acrid while shooting it constantly with arrows and your special skills. Try to grab as many upgrade items as you can on the way to Acrid too, and if you want the best chance, then play on the lowest difficulty. With that all written down, that’s everything you need to know about how to unlock and beat Acrid in Risk of Rain Returns.