Knowing how to unlock and get Risk of Rain Returns survivors is the fastest way to expand your roster, and therefore your options.

This intriguing remake adds in a lot of quality-of-life bits and bobs, and also brings the game more in line with Risk of Rain 2 in terms of items, options, and survivors. It’s not just Risk of Rain Returns survivors you can unlock either. There are loads of items to find, monster logs, level logs, and more. There’s an awful lot of game here, but one of the first things most people will want to know is how to unlock Risk of Rain Returns survivors, because they’ll likely have a favorite from the original game or the sequel. So, let’s get into how to do it. We’ll update this list as we unlock characters to make sure you know everything we do.

How to Get Risk of Rain Returns Survivors

Every survivor in Risk of Rain Returns has its own unlock conditions. The good news is that the vast majority of these are things you’ll be doing in a normal playthrough. In fact, even if you didn’t know how to unlock Risk of Rain Returns survivors, you’ll probably do it just by enjoying yourself with this excellent roguelike. If you do want to know specifics though, then we’ve got you covered.

Commando: Unlocked automatically from the start.

Huntress: Unlocked automatically from the start.

Enforcer: Kill the Magma Worm, Wandering Vagrant, and Colossus. These are bosses that can appear in a few different levels, so just keep playing through and you’ll get this.

Bandit: Beat the 3rd stage. If you’re struggling with this one, lower the difficulty.

HAN-D: Find the robot janitor. We’ll let you know where this is when we find it.

Engineer: Purchase 40 drones in total. Just play and keep an eye out for drones.

Miner: Clear a path for the survivor. We’re working through this one and will update you when we’ve cracked it.

Sniper: Beat the game. This works on any difficulty, so feel free to lower it.

Acrid: Free the chained creature. We’re trying to find everyone’s favorite purple lizard-thing, and will let you know when we do.

Mercenary: Beat the game five times. Again, the lowest difficulty is your friend here.

Loader: Obtain 30 unique items in one playthrough. Make sure to scour each level as you progress through it. This also gets easier as you unlock new items as well.

CHEF: Obtain Meat Nugget, Bustling Fungus, Sprouting Egg, Bitter Root, and Foreign Fruit in one run. There’s a degree of RNG to this, but you can loop the levels by not going to the final stage if you want to.

Pilot: Collect 15 Monster Logs. Monsters have a small chance to drop their monster log when defeated, so just keep on blasting.

Artificer: Visit 10 unique stages. Just play through the game a few times and you should get this.

Drifter: Recycle 6 drones in one playthrough. We’re not sure if this means resurrect your own drones or not, but we’re working on it.

And that’s how to unlock and get all the survivors in Risk of Rain Returns.