How to Unlock Convene (Wishing Banner) in Wuthering Waves

As a gacha game, summoning new characters on a wishing banner is one of the most important aspects of Wuthering Waves, but you won’t be able to use the Convene feature right away. It takes a good while before you can get to it.

How to Unlock the Convene Summoning Banner in Wuthering Waves

The Convene function is unlocked during the First Resonance Main Quest in Huanglong I – Act I. You get it after completing the Simulation Training section, where you can use Baizhi for the first time. Defeating all enemies and exiting the simulation will reward you with a free copy of her, as well as unlocking Convene for the first time. This takes around 40 to 50 minutes of gameplay, depending on your pace and if you’ve skipped all dialogues.

You can then freely summon new characters to your team through the system, which will give you five different banner options, which are the following:

Novice Convene (guarantees you a 5-star character within 50 pulls and disappears after them)

Character Event Convene (Limited character banner)

Weapon Event Convene (Limited weapon banner)

Character Permanent Convene (Regular character banner)

Weapon Permanent Convene (Regular weapon banner)

Character Event Convenes use Radiant Tide as its currency. Weapon Convenes use Forging Tide, and all other wishing banners will use Lustrous Tides as their resources. You can get these by spending x160 Astrite in each, but various in-game activities will occasionally give you some extras. Notably, new players can get up to 108 free pulls in total by simply progressing through the game.

Once you have the Convene option unlocked, you can freely summon your desired characters at any moment, so this is another incentive to keep exploring and progressing through the game. You’ll still need a bit of luck to get them early, of course. But it isn’t anything seasoned gacha players aren’t used to, either way.

