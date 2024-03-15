Want to know how to unlock Empowered Monoliths in Last Epoch? Of course you do because if you’re committing to the amazing ARPG game, then you’re the kind of player that not only wants but also deserves the best things in life. So, let’s get into it.

How to Unlock Empowered Monoliths in Last Epoch

To unlock Empowered Monoliths in Last Epoch, you’ll need to complete the normal versions of Spirits of Fire, The Last Ruin, and The Age of Winter. These three are level 90 Monoliths of Fate and are some of the best way to get loot at that level, but pale in comparison to their empowered forms. Once you’ve gone through the process of getting to them and beating them at the End of Time, you’ll then need to choose to go to a small island, which is in-between them, and then open the chest there.

Once that’s done, you’ll have unlocked Empowered Monoliths in Last Epoch. These special versions are level 100 and not only start at 100 corruption but can keep scaling up for as long as you can manage. There are plenty of rewards that can only drop from the Empowered Monoliths, along with some that need you to hit specific corruption thresholds, too.

To actually access these new versions, all you need to do is select the Legendary level when you’re choosing the timeline itself, and you’ll be greeted with all of the chaos that they entail. It’s absolutely worth the pain and suffering of not only unlocking these but also beating them as much as you can because the unique items they grant are incredible boons to every build you can think of.

It’s worth noting that, because of the difficulty, you’ll want to challenge these when you’ve really gone hard into a build. We’re talking about some serious min-maxing, and while you don’t need a perfect build, if you’re trying to do too many things at once, you’re likely to fail. Don’t feel bad about having to go away and really fine-tune your skills and passives to help bolster the style of play you’re going for.

Also, don’t feel bad if you end up wanting to do these with specific friends, with some playing a more supportive role. The addition of a couple of characters who can heal will make these a substantially more enjoyable experience, and it’s always fun to play with friends, too.

And that’s how to unlock Empowered Monoliths in Last Epoch.

Last Epoch is available on PC.