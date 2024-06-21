How to Unlock Every Fallout Item in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) & Warzone

Fans have come to expect lots of crossovers in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone. Well, Season 4 delivers a collaboration with Fallout, which includes lots of items to purchase and grind for. Here’s how to unlock every Fallout item in MW3 and Warzone.

Unlocking Every Fallout Item in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) & Warzone

Tracer Pack: Fallout Vault Dweller Bundle

The main star of the new Fallout crossover is the Vault Dweller Bundle. While it is an expensive bundle at 2800 CoD Points, it comes with far more than the average Store item. The main attraction of the bundle is the four Operator Skins on offer. These give Captain Price, Ghost, Soap, and Gaz new Vault Dweller outfits, with 141 in gold on the back. It is an impressive collection of Skins and definitely worth the novelty for fans of both series.

The Fallout Vault Dweller Bundle also includes two Weapon Blueprints. These new M16 and HRM-9 Blueprints equip both weapons with Fallout-themed paint jobs, Vault-Tec Tracers, and a V.A.T.S. Dismemberment Death Effect.

The M16 Blueprint is called Vault-Tec Approved and features the JAK Patriot Aftermarket Part, which makes the gun fully automatic. It also features the JAK Cutthroat Stock, the ELR Blackfire Compensator, the SL Skeletal Vertical Grip, and a 45 Round Mag.

The HRM-9 Blueprint is called the Atomic Disintegrator. It features a Folding Stock, Princeps Long Barrel, Kimura RYN-03 Vertical Grip, and a 50 Round Drum. It also features a version of the FSS Spectre Microtherm Optic with a unique color scheme, which some players find to be pay-to-win.

The bundle also includes several other customization items. Purchasing the bundle gets players access to an emblem, a large decal, a weapon sticker, two charms, a calling card, and six loading screens. These smaller items are filled with Easter eggs and references to Fallout, including the iconic Nuka-Cola Spacer and art referencing Fallout 4.

Fallout: Vault Dwellers Event

There is also an XP-based Event for players to grind to help unlock the Fallout rewards. This track has tons of free items for players to unlock as they hit various XP Goals. Players can progress in the event by earning XP in MW3 Multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone. There is also a bonus awarded when playing as any of the four Operator Skins in the Vault Dwellers Bundle, netting an additional 2,500 XP per match. Here’s everything that can be unlocked in the new event:

Slocum’s Joe Weapon Sticker – 10,000XP

Double XP Token – 20,500XP

New California Republic Large Decal – 37,200XP

Double Weapon XP Token – 55,000XP

Nuka-Cola Charm – 78,000XP

Tier Skip Battle Pass – 105,000XP

Nuka-Cola Caps Emblem – 140,000XP

Everyone Disliked That – 180,500XP

Double Battle Pass XP Token – 200,000XP

Nuka-Cola Quantum Camo – 225,000XP

And that’s how to unlock every Fallout item in MW3 and Warzone. The highlight is the Nuka-Cola Quantum Camo, which can be equipped on any weapon.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

