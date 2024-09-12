The final challenge in the Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis DLC is the Monad Chambers, a gauntlet of bosses that leads to the game’s ultimate encounter. You’ll need to be well prepared to face these, and here’s how you can enter the ultimate challenge door.

How To Unlock the Monad Chambers in Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis

The Monad Chambers are unlocked by defeating the Reaper and completing Elizabeth Request #59. I recommend doing so after you complete Empyrean, as you’ll be in an appropriate level range. The same strategy used in the base game also works here, so if you beat him there, you should have no problem here. You need to show her the Bloody Button to complete the request, so don’t sell it right away. Completing her other requests related to Monad Doors doesn’t seem to be necessary.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Once you do, a cutscene will play out with a new Monad Door appearing in the Desert of Doors. This is explicitly meant to test how strong you are, with a few bosses guarding treasure chests with very useful accessories. The final encounter is none other than the Masked Boy, aka Joker from Persona 5, the new Super Boss in Episode Aigis.

Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis Monad Chambers Bosses Weaknesses Guide

The Monad Chambers is a small dungeon consisting of five main encounters, with four of them regular Shadow bosses and Joker making his cameo fight at the end. His fight, in the usual Atlus tradition, has a lot of unwritten rules and plays a lot like Elizabeth in the base game. However, you can bring your party this time, which can make the whole ordeal much easier.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Enter the dungeon and keep defeating the four bosses in sequence. Once you defeat the four bosses, you can head back and prepare specifically for the Masked Boy fight, as he requires some specific setup to have a chance against him. Here are each of the encounters and their weaknesses.

Encounter Weaknesses Immortal Gigas

x2 Visceral Maya Immortal Gigas weakness: None. Repels all Physical, Resists Wind, Nulls Light and Dark.

Visceral Maya weakness: Fire. Resists Ice and Wind, Absorbs Electric, Nulls Light and Dark. Primitive Idol

Heat Balance

Sky Balance Primitive Idol weakness: None. Resists Fire, Ice, Electric and Wind, Repels Light and Dark.

Heat Balance weakness: Electric and Wind, Resists Slash, Repels Fire and Ice

Sky Balance weakness: Fire and Ice. Resists Slash, Repels Electric and Wind El Dorado Beast

Amorous Snake El Dorado Beast weakness: None. Resist all.

Amorous Snake weakness: Ice. Absorbs Fire, Repels Light. Brilliant Cyclops

Change Relic Brilliant Cyclops weakness: None. Resists Strike and Piece, Absorbs Ice, Electric and Wind, Nulls Light and Dark.

Change Relic weakness: Electric. Resists Fire and Ice, Nulls Light and Dark.

After claiming your rewards from each boss, you can retreat to regroup and get prepared for the next fight. The Masked Boy will immediately attack you if you proceed to the final floor of the Monad Chambers, and his fight is much more difficult than anything else in Episode Aigis. Good luck if you’re facing him!

Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis is available now.

