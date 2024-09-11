All Elizabeth Fusion Requests Solutions in Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis

A trademark of the Persona series is completing specific fusion requests for the Velvet Room’s attendant, and it’s no different in Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis, where Elizabeth asks you to bring certain Personas for her to see. Here’s how to fuse all of them.

All Elizabeth Fusion Requests in Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis & How to Complete Them

Elizabeth has a total of six Fusion Requests in Episode Aigis, and they must be completed in order. They’re much simpler than in the base game due to the DLC’s faster pace, though the absence of the Social Link Experience bonus makes leveling Personas slightly more difficult. Completing each request gives you a new outfit for Metis. This is the only way of gaining new outfits in the DLC, as all others must be carried over from the base game instead.

You can also fuse these Personas with the correct skills in the base game first and import them to Episode Aigis when beginning, which isn’t a bad idea. However, summoning Personas from the base game’s Compendium is much more expensive, so it might not be worth the trouble. Leveling Personas here isn’t impossible, anyway.

All of the following solutions were made with all DLC Personas enabled, so keep that in mind.

Request 1 – Sarasvati with Agilao

Solution: Orpheus + Orthrus

Alternative Solution: Baphomet + Flaurus

The first request can be completed easily. Orthrus has Agilao naturally and can be fused with your starter Persona to obtain the skill. Orpheus himself also learns Agilao, so both of them work for that. Orthrus can be found in Shuffle Time behind the first door (Malebolge) or fused with combinations like Oberon and Power.

If you haven’t found Orthrus in Shuffle Time during the early game or haven’t fused him, you can fuse Flaurus (Special Fusion) with Baphomet (Shuffle Time or fusions like Sati + Mithras) to get Sarasvati, as both know Agilao naturally.

Request 2 – Titania with Magarula

Solution: Rangda + Lachesis (Magarula)

Alternative Solution: Hariti + Samael

If you have the Persona 5 DLC pack, you might have some difficulty in getting Titania instead of Hecate, but the above combinations will always create her. Lachesis can be found through Shuffle Time in Cocytus/Caina and naturally has Magarula. Rangda can also be found around the same locations.

However, Titania also naturally learns Magarula at Level 50, and she’s fused at Level 49, so getting a single level isn’t hard at all, especially if you keep her with skills such as Growth 2. With that, any fusion that gives you Titania will work here.

Request 3 – Succubus with Charm Boost

Solution: Yaksini (Charm Boost) + Parvati = Okuninushi; Okuninushi + Cu Chulainn

Alternative Solution: Yaksini (Charm Boost) + Incubus = Cu Chulainn; Cu Chulainn + Okuninushi

This one is a bit trickier, and this was the only solution I could find. Yaksini is the highest-level Persona that learns Charm Boost, so you have to pass it down to higher-leveled Personas that can eventually become Succubus. Ironically, my attempts always gave me either Okuninushi, Cu Chulainn or a DLC Persona, so the only reliable method I can ensure that works for every player is by fusing both of them.

Once you get one of them with Charm Boss, you can find the other through Shuffle Time or Summon Yaksini again to fuse it.

Request 4 – Daisoujou with Invigorate 3

Solution: Suzaku + Hecatoncheires

Alternative Solution: Shuffle Time (Judecca)

Daisoujou learns Invigorate 3 at Level 61, and he’s fused at Level 59, so it isn’t hard at all to fulfil this request. Any combination that can result in Daisoujou will work, but you can also just get it from Shuffle Time later and naturally learn the skill.

The only Persona you can get before Daisoujou that learns Invigorate 3 is Hariti, but she only does so at Level 54. Passively leveling Daisoujou through Growth skills for two levels is much faster than leveling Hariti for 6 levels and fusing her down correctly. You can also find Daisoujou in Shuffle Time, which makes the leveling process much easier.

Request 5 – Kohryu

Solution: Genbu + Seiryu + Suzaku + Byakko

Kohryu can only be Special Fused, but this is the only request in Episode Aigis in which Elizabeth doesn’t ask for a fusion with a certain skill. All of the previous Personas are found in different Shuffle Times, and you might also have used them at some point, so chances are that you’ll have them by the time you reach Level 71 and are able to fuse Kohryu.

Request 6 – Masakado with Unshaken Will

Solution: Zouchouten + Jiokuten + Koumokuten + Bishamonten

Just like the previous request, Masakado is locked behind a Special Fusion you can do with Personas you collect throughout the game. He learns Unshaken Will at Level 83, so it’ll take you some time to level it up. I recommend farming the Reaper with Armageddon to quickly reach this level. Keep in mind that you’ll first need to unlock the Theurgy, which also requires a high base level and two specific Personas.

Just like with requests in the base game, you can always use a Skill Card on the Persona once you fuse it, removing the need to make a specific fusion. Just remember to copy the Card next to the Abyss of Time entrance first to have another copy for the future if it’s something important (such as Invigorate 3).

Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis is available now.

