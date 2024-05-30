The Obsidian camo was the highest badge of honor for fans of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019). With its return in Modern Warfare 3, this weapon skin is a little easier to get but still requires a grind. Here’s how to unlock the Obsidian camo in MW3 Season 4.

Obsidian Camo Prerequisites in MW3

Before you can focus on going after the Obsidian camo directly, players will need to complete a few prerequisite challenges. The camo now is part of MW3‘s new Weapon Prestige system. As the name suggests, this reward is meant to reward players who have become proficient with specific weapons. The first step to this is to get the weapon you’re trying to earn Obsidian on for its maximum level. Then, you can start going after Weapon Prestige Camos.

New Weapon Prestige Camos are added seasonally, and you must complete the ones from prior seasons before you can unlock the next. The first is the One Trick camo, which was added in Season 3 Reloaded. This requires players to earn 150,000 Weapon XP with the specific weapon. Once they’ve completed this challenge, they can go after Obsidian on that specific weapon.

Obsidian Camo Unlock Challenge

The Obsidian camo unlock challenge requires players to score a massive amount of Weapon XP. On top of the 150,000 required to net One Trick, Obsidian requires players to earn an additional 200,000 Weapon XP. This is no easy feat and will require a lot of grinding.

The best way to speed this up is with Double Weapon XP tokens, which can primarily be earned in the Battle Pass. MW3 and Warzone also frequently have Double XP Events, which Sledgehammer Games and Raven Software typically schedule out on X. You can also see when the next Double XP event is in the events tab within the game.

Whether you have Double Weapon XP tokens or not, there are still things you can do to speed up this progression. The best way to do this is to play the Small Map Moshpit in MW3 Multiplayer. This hectic playlist features respawn modes on the game’s tiniest maps. As such, it is the best place to go to get fast kills.

And that’s how to unlock the Obsidian camo in MW3.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

