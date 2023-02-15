Hogwarts Legacy may not have Quidditch, but you can fly around on a broom. Even if you’re not racing but are just flying around Hogwarts on your broom, it’s still a lot of fun. But can you make your broom even better? Here’s the answer to how to upgrade your broom in Hogwarts Legacy.

You Can Upgrade Your Broom in Hogwarts Legacy, but You’ll Need to Work for It

All broom upgrades come from the same shop where you bought your broom, Spintwitches Sporting Needs in Hogsmeade. But to access the upgrades you’ll have to complete some sidequests for the shop’s proprietor, Albie Weekes. And then you’ll still have to pay to get the upgrades, three in total. You’ll also need to have bought your first broom first, too.

To unlock the broom upgrades in Hogwarts Legacy, you have to complete some time trial sidequests. There are three time trials, one for each upgrade, where you have to beat student Imelda Reyes’ times. The first is pretty easy, but they get tougher as you go along — just remember to grab any golden speed-up bubbles you see.

You can retry as many times as you like, and when you’ve won, go back to Albie Weekes’ shop, Spintwitches, and tell him. He wants the flight data from each win, and once you’ve told him how you found the broom, he will work on an upgrade.

But the upgrade may not be available straight away, depending where you are in the story. Just going to the map and waiting won’t help either. You will get an owl letter from Albie when it’s ready, and then you can go back to his shop and buy it, if you can afford it.

The upgrades improve your broom’s performance, but they’re general upgrades. You can’t make a speed broom that’s super fast but handles really, really badly.

What Happens to the Upgrades If You Change Your Broom?

There are several different brooms you can buy, but they all perform the same. There is only a cosmetic difference between each broom. Your upgrades are not tied to a particular broom and so will be applied to whichever broom you’re riding.

That’s everything you need to know about how to upgrade your broom in Hogwarts Legacy!