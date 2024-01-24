How to Use the Pal Distillation Pod (Pal Essence Condenser) to Fuse Pals in Palworld

If you’re going to both survive and thrive in the wilds of Palworld, you’ll need a strong and capable team to pave the way. Here’s how to use the Pal Distillation Pod to fuse Pals in Palworld.

How to Build the Pal Distillation Pod (Pal Essence Condenser) to Fuse Pals in Palworld

At first glance, you may be tricked into thinking that the only way to level up and grow your Pals is by using them around your base or gaining XP through combat. While that’s certainly important, you can’t forget to level up their star rating, a stat that also impacts their stats and skills. To do that, you’ll need to gather up a bunch of identical Pals and harness their essence with a Pal Distillation Pod. So, let’s start there!

To construct the Pal Distillation Pod in Palworld, you’ll first want to reach at least Level 14. Once you’ve reached this milestone, you’ll be able to unlock the structure by spending one Ancient Technology point through the Technology menu. Now that you’ve managed to add it to your construction menu, you’ll want to track down the necessary resources to actually erect the PDP. It’s quite an expensive building, requiring 20 Paldium Fragments and 50 Ingots, but once you’ve got it set up, then you’re good to go.

How to Use the Pal Distillation Pod in Palworld

To provide a brief summary, the Pal Distillation Pod in Palworld allows players to take a collection of identical Pals, smoosh them up into some kind of magical essence, and then transfer that power to a different Pal of the same species. For example, say you have nine Lamballs.

For the sake of explanation, let’s say that one of those Lamballs is significantly higher level than its cohorts but still only boasts a single-star rating. Players can then place that Lamball within the Pal Distillation Pod and then select the remaining eight to transfer their energy over to the strongest variant. This increases its star rating, resulting in better stats and more powerful abilities.

To add Pals to the Pal Distillation Pod, the first thing you need to be aware of is selecting the one you want to upgrade. If it’s marked with the blue and white check sign, then it’s the Pal that’s being enhanced. If its thumbnail is an orange and white check mark, it’s being sacrificed. Be aware that the more you want to strengthen a Pal, the more of its brethren you’ll need to sacrifice. To achieve a four-star rating for a Pal, you’ll need to burn 64 Pals of the same species.

So, before you begin distilling your pals, it might be best to start breeding some fodder or storing up some of your weaker finds. The Pal Distillation Pod in Palworld is an essential component to building a strong team of Pals, so get used to using it often.

Palworld Early Access is available now.