When it comes to tracking down and identifying the most dangerous ghosts in Phasmophobia, sometimes you have to use items like Cursed Possessions that can be just as dangerous. The Voodoo Doll is one such item and here is how to get and use it.

How to Use Voodoo Doll in Phasmophobia

The Voodoo Doll is arguably one of the safer Cursed Possessions to use in Phasmophobia due to its favorable risk-reward probability. While the game’s updates have changed some of the doll’s benefits, it remains one of the better options.

The main purpose of the Voodoo Doll is to force the ghost to perform evidence-related actions and this is done by pushing each pin into the doll, one by one. It’s especially helpful when dealing with a stubborn or quiet ghost, as you can provoke it to reveal evidence such as EMF5 or Ultraviolet prints.

There is a total of 10 pins that you can push into the doll to instigate these actions, but you do need to be mindful of the risks involved. For one, each pin that the user pushes will deplete 5% of their sanity. This means that pushing every single pin into the doll will drain up to 50% of the user’s sanity, putting them at much greater risk of ghost hunts.

The biggest concern, however, is the pin located in the doll’s heart. Each pin you push in is entirely random, and if you happen to push the heart pin, it will drop your sanity by 10% and immediately trigger a Cursed Hunt. In this situation, the ghost will spawn close to your location and hunt for an extended period (20 seconds longer than normal hunts).

So while there is still considerable risk involved with the Voodoo Doll, the payoff when it comes to gathering evidence can be worth it, if you’re well-prepared.

What Are Cursed Objects (Possessions) in Phasmophobia?

Cursed Possessions (colloquially known as “Cursed Objects”) are unique items in Phasmophobia that randomly spawn on any map in the game, though it can depend on difficulty settings or if you’re attempting Challenge Mode.

Compared to regular equipment that serves to locate the ghost and provide you with evidence of its activity with minimal risk, Cursed Objects act as cheats or shortcuts to manipulate the ghost, but at far greater risk to your character.

Some Cursed Objects are safer to use than others, depending on their abilities, and it’s up to you and/or your party to decide whether to use them or not. There is no penalty for not doing so. Only one Cursed Possession will spawn on the map per contract (unless you alter it in Custom settings).

There is a total of seven different Cursed Objects available in the game, including:

Haunted Mirror

Voodoo Doll

Music Box

Tarot Cards

Ouija Board

Monkey Paw

Summoning Circle

That concludes how to use the Voodoo Doll in Phasmophobia. Make sure to search The Escapist for the latest guides and news on the game, including all achievements and trophies in Phasmphobia and how to unlock them.

