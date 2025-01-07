Forgot password
How to Get & Use the Music Box in Phasmophobia

Phasmophobia is all about identifying ghost types and trying to get out alive in the process. The game’s received plenty of updates over the years, adding new ghosts and objects to interact with. Here’s how to get and use the Music Box in Phasmophobia.

Table of contents

Getting the Music Box in Phasmophobia

Like most other cursed possessions in Phasmophobia, the Music Box has a one in seven chance of spawning on the map. This means there’s no way to guarantee a Music Box spawn, you just have to get lucky with it.

In addition to that, only one Music Box can spawn on the map. If it spawns during a run, you can pick it up, then click on the Interact key again to activate it.

How to Use the Music Box

There are a few strategies associated with the Music Box in Phasmophobia, and I’ll go over each of those later. But before that, let’s talk about how it actually works.

Once activated, the Music Box will start playing a song, and if the ghost is within 20 meters of the Music Box, it will sing along, allowing you to pinpoint its location. Going further than that, if the ghost is within five meters of the Music Box, it will start walking towards the Box. Keep in mind that you can also put the Music Box on the ground once activated, luring the ghost over. The Box will also automatically close once the song is over.

One other thing to keep in mind is that your Sanity will drop while holding the Box.

How to Start a Hunt With the Music Box

The Music Box in Phasmophobia can trigger a cursed hunt or a standard hunt, depending on a few conditions. To start a cursed hunt, one of the following objectives must be met:

  • The Box is thrown while active (not placed down).
  • The player holding the Music Box while it’s playing reaches 0% Sanity.
  • The ghost walks towards the Music Box for more than five seconds.
  • The ghost is near the player holding the Music Box while it’s playing.

To use the Music Box effectively, I’d recommend bringing other tools with you before activating it. For instance, equipping yourself with Smudge Sticks will help you survive in the case that a hunt does occur. This will allow you to identify the ghost type or complete your other map objectives.

And that’s how to get and use the Music Box in Phasmophobia. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including how to Prestige.

