All Achievements & Trophies in Phasmophobia & How to Unlock

No More Training Wheels Complete training

(Go to the ‘”raining” tab in the Main Menu and complete each step of the process until you reach the end.)

Rookie Complete 10 Contracts

(To complete each contract you need to travel to a chosen map, enter the location, circle a ghost on the list, and leave by closing the van. Your guess does not need to be correct for completion.)

Professional Complete 50 Contracts

(To complete each contract you need to travel to a chosen map, enter the location, circle a ghost on the list, and leave by closing the van. Your guess does not need to be correct for completion.)

Boss Complete 100 Contracts

(To complete each contract you need to travel to a chosen map, enter the location, circle a ghost on the list, and leave by closing the van. Your guess does not need to be correct for completion.)

Extra Mile Complete 50 optional objectives

(Optional objectives are provided when you begin a contract and arrive at the location. You can complete up to three per contract and they will be indicated with red checkmarks when fulfilled.)

Dedicated Complete 30 daily tasks

(Daily tasks are listed on the Main Menu after booting up the game and refresh every 24 hours. To complete a task you must fulfill the required amount of activities.)

Devoted Complete 10 weekly tasks

(Weekly tasks are listed on the Main Menu after booting up the game and refresh every 7 days on Sunday.

Challenger Approaching Complete a Weekly Challenge Mode

(Challenge Mode provides a different contract challenge each week from the Main Menu that provides a preset loadout and unique features in terms of ghost behavior and environment.

The challenge must be completed 3 times within the same week to count towards the achievement and receive the full $5,000 reward.)

Rise to the Challenge Complete the Weekly Challenge Mode 5 Times

(Challenge Mode provides a different contract challenge each week from the Main Menu that provides a preset loadout and unique features in terms of ghost behavior and environment.

The challenge must be completed 3 times within the same week to count towards the achievement and receive the full $5,000 reward.)

Taking All Challenges Complete the Weekly Challenge Mode 10 Times

(Challenge Mode provides a different contract challenge each week from the Main Menu that provides a preset loadout and unique features in terms of ghost behavior and environment.

The challenge must be completed 3 times within the same week to count towards the achievement and receive the full $5,000 reward.)

Chump Change Spend $1

(After completing contracts and receiving your monetary rewards, you can spend it on the Equipment Manager screen to the right of the dashboard.)

Fat Stack Spend $10,000

(After completing contracts and receiving your monetary rewards, you can spend it on the Equipment Manager screen to the right of the dashboard.)

Cash Cow Spend $50,000

(After completing contracts and receiving your monetary rewards, you can spend it on the Equipment Manager screen to the right of the dashboard.)

Break The Bank Spend $100,000

(After completing contracts and receiving your monetary rewards, you can spend it on the Equipment Manager screen to the right of the dashboard.)

Bare Essentials Unlock all tier one equipment

(As you level up by completing contracts and earning money, you can spend that money to unlock new types of equipment for your van loadout.

As soon as you reach Level 16 and purchase all optional tier one equipment this achievement will unlock.)

Tools of the Trade Unlock all tier two equipment

(As you level up by completing contracts and earning money, you can spend that money to unlock new types of equipment for your van loadout.

As soon as you reach Level 49 and upgrade all starter and optional equipment to tier two this achievement will unlock.)

Fully Loaded Unlock all tier three equipment

(As you level up by completing contracts and earning money, you can spend that money to unlock new types of equipment for your van loadout.

As soon as you reach Level 90 and upgrade all starter and optional equipment to tier three this achievement will unlock.)

Director Create a custom difficulty

(You can create your own custom difficulty via the Main Menu by going to the ‘Difficulty’ setting under ‘Choose a Contract’ and scrolling over to ‘Custom’.

Select the features you want for your custom difficulty and then click ‘Apply’ at the bottom. The achievement should unlock after.)

Bronze Hunter Obtain the Bronze Apocalypse Trophy

(To complete the Apocalypse Challenge you must create a custom difficulty in Singleplayer for Sunny Meadows Institution and complete the following tasks during the contract:

*Complete all 3 optional objectives

*Obtain a ghost photo (1-3 stars)

*Correctly identify the ghost type

*Survive the investigation and leave

The default ‘Insanity’ difficulty can also be used to unlock the bronze trophy.)

Silver Hunter Obtain the Silver Apocalypse Trophy

(To complete the Apocalypse Challenge you must create a custom difficulty in Singleplayer for Sunny Meadows Institution and complete the following tasks during the contract:

*Complete all 3 optional objectives

*Obtain a ghost photo (1-3 stars)

*Correctly identify the ghost type

*Survive the investigation and leave)

Gold Hunter Obtain the Gold Apocalypse Trophy

(To complete the Apocalypse Challenge you must create a custom difficulty in Singleplayer for Sunny Meadows Institution and complete the following tasks during the contract:

*Complete all 3 optional objectives

*Obtain a ghost photo (1-3 stars)

*Correctly identify the ghost type

*Survive the investigation and leave

If you complete Gold Apocalypse first before Bronze or Silver, you will automatically receive the trophies and achievements for those as well.)

Banshee Discovered Successfully identify your first Banshee and survive

(Banshee evidence includes Ultraviolet, Ghost Orbs, and DOTs. They’re also known for screaming into the Parabolic Microphone, targeting individual players, and singing ghost events.)

Demon Discovered Successfully identify your first Demon and survive

(Demon evidence includes Ultraviolet, Ghost Writing, and Freezing Temperatures. They’re also known for hunting every 20 seconds instead of 25 and at any sanity level.)

Deogen Discovered Successfully identify your first Deogen and survive

(Deogen evidence includes Spirit Box, Ghost Writing, and DOTs. They’re also known for heavy breathing in the Parabolic Microphone.)

Goryo Discovered Successfully identify your first Goryo and survive

(Goryo evidence includes EMF5, Ultraviolet, and DOTs. They’re also known for not moving far from their favorite room during hunts or changing rooms.)

Hantu Discovered Successfully identify your first Hantu and survive

(Hantu evidence includes Ultraviolet, Ghost Orbs, and Freezing Temperatures. They’re also known for being faster in colder temperatures during hunts and they cannot turn on the breaker.)

Jinn Discovered Successfully identify your first Jinn and survive

(Jinn evidence includes EMF5, Ultraviolet, and Freezing Temperatures. They’re also known for not being able to turn off the breaker and being faster during hunts while it’s on.)

Mare Discovered Successfully identify your first Mare and survive

(Mare evidence includes Spirit Box, Ghost Orbs, and Ghost Writing. They’re also known for wandering to rooms with the lights off and quickly turning off and/or blowing out lights.)

Moroi Discovered Successfully identify your first Moroi and survive

(Moroi evidence includes Spirit Box, Ghost Writing, and Freezing Temperatures. They’re also known for placing a curse on a player when heard through a Spirit Box or Parabolic Microphone that depletes sanity quicker.)

Myling Discovered Successfully identify your first Myling and survive

(Myling evidence includes EMF5, Ultraviolet, and Ghost Writing. They’re also known for being difficult to detect by sound from further away.)

Obake Discovered Successfully identify your first Obake and survive

(Obake evidence includes EMF5, Ultraviolet, and Ghost Orbs. They’re also known for abnormal ultraviolent prints and changing ghost models during hunts.)

Oni Discovered Successfully identify your first Oni and survive

(Oni evidence includes EMF5, Freezing Temperatures, and DOTs. They’re also known for draining extra sanity during ghost events and their model being more visible during hunts.)

Onryo Discovered Successfully identify your first Onryo and survive

(Onyro evidence includes Spirit Box, Ghost Orbs, and Freezing Temperatures. They can be “tested” for by lighting three Firelights in their favorite room/area. They will extinguish all three lights in succession and trigger a hunt.)

Phantom Discovered Successfully identify your first Phantom and survive

(Phantom evidence includes Spirit Box, Ultraviolet, and DOTs. They’re also known for not being visible in photos taken by the player.)

Poltergeist Discovered Successfully identify your first Poltergeist and survive

(Poltergeist evidence includes Spirit Box, Ultraviolet, and Ghost Writing. They’re also known for excessively throwing debris further than other ghosts.)

Raiju Discovered Successfully identify your first Raiju and survive

(Raiju evidence includes EMF5, Ghost Orbs, and DOTs. They’re also known for hunting at higher sanity levels and moving faster during hunts when near electronic equipment.

Revenant Discovered Successfully identify your first Revenant and survive

(Revenant evidence includes Ghost Orbs, Ghost Writing, and Freezing Temperatures. They’re also known for moving slowly during hunts until they detect a player by sound/movement/equipment.)

Shade Discovered Successfully identify your first Shade and survive

(Shade evidence includes EMF5, Ghost Writing, and Freezing Temperatures. They’re also known for not hunting or eventing if the player is in their favorite room.)

Spirit Discovered Successfully identify your first Spirit and survive

(Spirit evidence includes EMF5, Spirit Box, and Ghost Writing. They’re also known for having a longer cooldown when Incensed.)

Thaye Discovered Successfully identify your first Thaye and survive

(Thaye evidence includes Ghost Orbs, Ghost Writing, and DOTs. They’re also known for their ghost model “aging” the lower the player’s sanity drops.)

The Mimic Discovered Successfully identify your first Mimic and survive

(Mimic evidence includes Spirit Box, Ultraviolent, Freezing Temperatures, and Ghost Orbs. The only ghost to have four pieces of evidence, and they change ghost behavior

The Twins Discovered Successfully identify your first Twins and survive

(Twins evidence includes EMF5, Spirit Box, and Freezing Temperatures. They’re also known for double ghost activities and hunting at two different speeds.)

Wraith Discovered Successfully identify your first Wraith and survive

(Wraith evidence includes EMF5, Spirit Box, and DOTs. They’re also known for not interacting with any tier of salt placed by the player.)

Yokai Discovered Successfully identify your first Yokai and survive

(Yokai evidence includes Spirit Box, Ghost Orbs, and DOTs. They’re also known for stronger player audio detection and hunting at up to 80% sanity when the player is in their room.)

Yurei Discovered Successfully identify your first Yurei and survive

(Yurei evidence includes Ghost Orbs, Freezing Temperatures, and DOTs. They’re also known for frequently interacting with doors and are able to close the entrance door outside of hunts and events.)

I Reach Prestige I

(Upon reaching Level 100 you will be offered the chance to ‘Prestige’ via the Main Menu. Take the offer to unlock the achievement, but be advised that your level and equipment will reset.)

II Reach Prestige II

(Upon reaching Level 100 you will be offered the chance to ‘Prestige’ via the Main Menu. Take the offer to unlock the achievement, but be advised that your level and equipment will reset.)

III Reach Prestige III

(Upon reaching Level 100 you will be offered the chance to ‘Prestige’ via the Main Menu. Take the offer to unlock the achievement, but be advised that your level and equipment will reset.)

Work Experience (Hidden) Complete your first contract

(In either Singleplayer or Multiplayer, complete a contract for the first time by selecting a ghost from the list in your Journal and leaving the map by closing the van. Do not select ‘Leave Game’ in the Journal.)

Flawless Execution (Hidden) Complete a perfect investigation

(To get the ‘Perfect Investigation’ bonus you must do the following during a contract:

*Complete all three optional objectives

*Take nine 3-star photos

*Collect the bone from the map

*Guess the ghost’s identity correctly)

They’re Here (Hidden) Witness a Poltergeist ability

(Poltergeists have the ability to throw multiple objects at the same time if grouped together. The best way to achieve this is by picking up various items around the map and putting them into a pile in the ghost’s location.)

Escape Artist (Hidden) Escape a Revenant

(You must successfully escape a Revenant during a hunt, which is best done with tier 2 or 3 Incense in order to stall the ghost while you escape.)

The Bait (Hidden) Get killed by a Banshee in multiplayer

(This requires you to complete a contract in a group. Once you successfully identify a Banshee, lower your sanity and wait in the ghost’s location for a hunt.)

Doom Slayed (Hidden) Get killed by a Demon ability within the first minute

(Demons have the ability to hunt at any sanity level and thus can hunt as soon as you enter the map. This achievement is arguably the most difficult in the game as it’s mostly a matter of luck.)