How to Wake Up Dead Businessmen in FF7 Rebirth

No one asked for it, but for some reason Square Enix decided to bring them back. Beck’s Badasses are in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, and one of your Grasslands regional quests requires you to track them down. Here’s how to wake up the dead businessmen in FF7 Rebirth.

Recommended Videos

Waking Up the Dead Businessmen in FF7 Rebirth

If you’ve been doing the Protorelic quests in the Grasslands region in FF7 Rebirth, you’ll have spent quite a few quest steps tracking down Beck’s Badasses. You’ll even have gone through an annoying forced stealth mission, but it’s not over just yet. For this final step, you’ll track them down to a warehouse, and the quest objective will tell you to wake up the dead businessmen.

While looking into the room where Beck and crew are sleeping, look to your right to find a switch. Press and hold the triangle button to interact with the switch and release the box hanging from the ceiling. This will wake up the dead businessmen and trigger a cutscene, followed by a combat encounter with them and a modded sweeper.

As far as I can tell, there’s no other way to wake them up, so there’s no point in trying to hit them with your giant buster sword either.

After fighting them and completing this quest, you’ll finally be able to mark this annoying Protorelic questline as done, and check it off your list of things to do in the Grasslands. There are other Protorelic quests to take on in the other regions going forward, but in my opinion, none of them even come close to being as tedious as this one, so a huge sigh of relief right there.

We’re hoping this is the last we’ll see of Beck’s Badasses, but somehow we have a feeling they’ll be back in the next game.

Hopefully that clears up how to wake up the dead businessmen in FF7 Rebirth.