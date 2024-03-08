How to Win the Queen’s Blood Tournament in FF7 Rebirth

Once you reach Chapter 5 in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, your Queen’s Blood skills will be put to the test, and you’ll be given a chance to become a true Queen’s Blood champion. Here’s how to come out on top and win the Queen’s Blood tournament in FF7 Rebirth.

Recommended Videos

FF7 Rebirth Queen’s Blood Tournament Tips and Strategy

To win Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth‘s Queen’s Blood Tournament, you’ll need a deck that can carry you through all five rounds. This competition is still early in the game, so you won’t need anything too fancy. Still, many of these matches will be a step up from the basic ones you’ve been playing up until this point, requiring a little bit of strategizing.

Below is the deck I used to win the Queen’s Blood tournament:

Security Officer

Levrikon

Grasslands Wolf

Cactuar

Crystalline Crab

Crawler

Archdragon

Ignilisk

Capparwire

Scrutineye

Chocobo & Moogle

Riot Trooper

Quetzalcoatl

Ogre

Hell Rider II

Screenshot by The Escapist

I’m not going to claim that this deck is the best Queen’s Blood deck out there. In fact, this deck quickly became outdated just a few chapters later at the Gold Saucer. But if you’re just trying to win the Queen’s Blood tournament, this deck will get the job done.

If you’re missing some of the above cards, you can buy card packs from the left-hand bar clerk in the ship’s lobby for 500 Gil each. I used at least one card from each booster pack in the above deck, but I especially recommend picking up the Weird and Wicked and Shut Up and Drive packs. Alternatively, you can also substitute some of the cards for close approximations. Just make sure you have at least a few cards in your deck that can raise and lower card power. Later matches in the Queen’s Blood tournament will take full advantage of this mechanic.

How the Queen’s Blood Tournament Works

As stated, the Queens Blood tournament in FF7 Rebirth has five rounds. There are multiple contestants in each round but you need only play and win against one contestant per round. Here’s everyone involved in the tournament and the contestants you can choose to face off against:

Round 1:

Felix

Wize 3.0

Round 2:

Barret

Aerith

Tifa

Round 3:

Andrea

Madam M

Round 4:

Chadley

Round 5:

Regina

Final Match:

Surprise guest

Contestants within each Queen’s Blood tournament round have roughly the same skill level, with some variation in the cards they use. As you advance in the tournament, each round will become progressively more difficult.

You don’t need to immediately win a match to advance the tournament. You are free to retry matches as many times as you need until you win. You can also move to a different contestant if you find yourself losing too much and want to try your hand against a different opponent. However, you won’t be able to play more matches in a round after winning. Instead, you’ll need to report your results by talking to the tournament clerk at the lobby’s bar, which will then begin the next round.

When choosing which opponents to play against, I recommend the following:

Felix

Tifa

Madam M

These opponents are the easiest to win against and are relatively easy to pressure with an aggressive playstyle.

Queen’s Blood Tournament Strategy

If you’ve been avoiding Queen’s Blood up to this point, we here at The Escapist wrote a full guide on the rules of the game as well as some tips and tricks. You can check these out if you need some in-depth counsel. But if you just want a loose strategy that will win you the Queen’s Blood Tournament, here are some tips to keep in mind:

Try to dominate the board and encroach on an opponent’s territory as quickly as possible. If you block your opponent’s ability to place down cards, they won’t be able to catch up no matter how weak your cards are.

You don’t need to place a card down on every square of the board to win a match, nor do you need to win all three lines on the board. You need only to block your opponent from raising their total power level above yours.

Make sure you pay close attention to the abilities on your cards. Some cards may lower the power of only your opponent’s cards while others may lower the power of both yours and your opponent’s. If an opponent is encroaching too far into your space, you can try to reclaim territory with these cards.

Prioritize gaining space on the board first, then place down cards that will raise your other cards’ powers if you have them.

If you have the Chocobo & Moogle card (obtained as a reward for completing the A Rare Card Lost side quest in the Grass Lands), it’s always an excellent choice as your first move. Place it down on the first middle square, and its power will rise every time another one of your cards is enhanced.

Screenshot by The Escapist

If you don’t enjoy the Queen’s Blood minigame, and you’d rather not play through this admittedly lengthy series of card games, you can skip through most of it by talking to the right-hand clerk at the main counter and forfeiting the match. Doing so will immediately progress you to the final match of the tournament. You will be forced to play through this final match, but you don’t need to win it to progress the story. If you just want to get it over with, you can quickly throw the match without any consequence.

However, if you do win the Queen’s Blood tournament, you’ll get the following rewards:

Card Royalty achievement

Assess Materia Earrings

QB card #095: Ifrit

QB card #115: Terror of the Deep

A tournament trophy

And that’s about all there is to the Queen’s Blood tournament in FF7 Rebirth. Remember, pressure your enemy and take up as much space as you can. You’ll be a winner in no time.