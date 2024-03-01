Tips for Playing Queen’s Blood in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth

A new card game introduced in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth, Queen’s Blood can take some getting used to, but once you have it down pat, you’ll find that you’re able to have a lot of fun with it, so here are my tips for getting there.

Before I begin, though, a quick note that this is not a guide to the basic rules of the game. If you’re looking for that, I recommend checking out this article on how to play Queen’s Blood in FF7 Rebirth, as it’ll take you through what you need to know.

Learn Your Queen’s Blood Playstyle

There are two mechanics that are pretty fundamental to Queen’s Blood: Enfeeblement and Enhancement. The former weakens other cards, while the other empowers them. There are, from there, a lot of cards that benefit or have an effect that triggers when enfeebled or enhanced. The best tip that I have for winning at Queen’s Blood in FF7 Rebirth is to learn which you like best.

I really like paying enfeeblement decks. A big part of that is I find the AI has a lot of trouble handling them, and so it’s relatively easy to take over a lot of squares on the board without too much trouble. I’ll talk more about board control later, but suffice it to say, it’s important. Enfeeblement is really good if you want to play aggressively, while enhancement feels a bit more well suited to those who want to play more defensively or conservatively.

Board Control Is the Most Important Thing in FF7 Rebirth’s Queen’s Blood

Queen’s Blood is played in FF7 Rebirth on a board consisting of five columns and three rows. That means you don’t have a lot of space to act on, so it’s important to get as far forward as you can. It’s a good strategy to try and take as many spaces forward as you can and then filling in your side with stronger, more costly cards.

Something to keep in mind is that, because of the way cards flip tiles, you should force the AI to be the last one to flip a tile in a row you’re looking to take. That way, once they play and take the tile, you can take it right back with the right card. Since that spot will almost always be up against their card, that reduces the chance they can flip it back on you. This gets a bit easier when you get upgrade cards later, which you should immediately add to your deck, as they’re key for controlling the board.

Create Your Own Custom Queen’s Blood Deck in FF7 Rebirth

When you find a deck style you like in FF7 Rebirth ‘s Queen’s Blood, you’ll want to create your own custom deck. I find the pre-made decks are pretty hit or miss, so you shouldn’t rely on them. Build the deck around the effect that you like playing with the most, and refine it. If you find that you’re not using a card, you should take it out and replace it with something else that you might use.

Know How You’re Going to Play Your Cards

I have a pretty simple strategy for playing Queen’s Blood in FF7 Rebirth, and it’s one that carried me through every single battle except for the final one, which I had to build a special custom deck for that played to my strengths. I spend my first two turns turning the first column of the middle row into a place where I can play a three-cost card: Midgardsormr. From there, I use cards with enfeeblement effects to destroy my opponents cards while moving forward. The strategy there is two-fold: Midgardsormr gives me a lane I can win by a landslide, and I’m able to exercise good board control.

You should always know what your ideal opening hand is. Mine is one that can get Midgardsormr out on turn 3 and then start pushing forward on turn 4. You should replace any cards in your opening hand that don’t serve your strategy and consider restarting if you don’t get the cards you’re looking for. If Queen’s Blood were a PvP game in FF7 Rebirth where you were against real people, I wouldn’t advise doing that, but it’s not, so you should.

Always Get New Cards When You Can & Update Your Deck

As you progress through Queen’s Blood in FF7 Rebirth, you’ll unlock new mechanics and cards that you can use. I recommend making sure to stock your deck up and really read through what the cards do. You should also do all of the Card Carnival puzzles in Costa del Sol when they come up. If you’re struggling with those, I’ve got a complete guide to them here. It’s integral that you keep updating your deck as you go, as later game cards are often better those in the early part of FF7 Rebirth.

And those are my tips for winning at Queen’s Blood in FF7 Rebirth.

