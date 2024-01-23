How & Where to Get Honey in Palworld

The biggest surprise hit game to kick off 2024 has been Palworld, a game that mixes the cute, collecting premise of Pokemon with survivalist stakes and subversively violent action. Among the more useful items players can obtain is Honey. Here’s how and where to get Honey in Palworld.

Recommended Videos

Where to Find Honey Locations in Palworld

A Warsect in the wild

There are a variety of ways to gather Honey in Palworld, both through combat and as the player begins to develop and build up their homestead with their growing number of Pals, forming a small farm. Once acquired, the Honey has a bunch of different uses to help players add to their home and Pal collection while fending off various enemies.

Honey can be dropped by defeated Cinnamoth, Warsect, Elizabee, and Beegarde for players who aren’t afraid of a little combat grind to get their Honey. Cinnamoth are generally found in the central area of the map in grassy areas during the daytime and, as the lowest level Pal of the four that drop Honey, are the easiest and quickest to harvest from.

Both the Elizabee and Beegarde are located on the island just southwest of the northwest glacier at the northeast corner of the world map. Like Cinnamoth, these two Pals tend to keep to grassy, open areas during the daytime. The Warsect are the hardest Pals of the Honey-droppers to encounter, found on the small island due north of the large volcanic island in the southwest corner of the world map.

For those looking to harvest Honey from the comfort of their Palworld home, captured Pals for the previously mentioned types regularly drop honey after being domesticated and roaming around the player’s home. The domesticated Pal that drops honey the most consistently is the Beegarde, though it still requires a degree of patience to harvest a substantial enough haul of Honey this way.

Related: How to Move and Destroy Structures in Palworld

What Honey Is Used For

A Beegarde stands ready

Honey is a necessary component to bake Cakes in Palworld, with two helpings of Honey used alongside five helpings of Flour, eight Red Berries, seven helpings of Milk, and eight Eggs to complete the recipe. The Cake recipe itself is unlocked once the player constructs a Cooking Pot, which takes a Technology Level of 17, seven pieces of Wood, eight Ingots, and two Flame Organs.

Cake is used to breed domesticated Pals on the player’s ranch, so it is one of the more crucial items in the game.

Palworld Early Access is available now.