Insomniac Hack Leaks Wolverine Information, Employee Details

This gaming giant is seemingly under attack. An Insomniac hack threatens to leak information about the upcoming Wolverine game, as well as personal details about employees of the company.

As reported by CyberDaily, Insomniac was the target of a cyber attack by a ransomware gang known as Rhysida. The group appears to have also posted proof of the hack on their website, including what may be screenshots from the Wolverine game and information about other Marvel characters that might appear in the upcoming title.

Worse than that, Rhysida claims to have scans of passports that belong to employees of Insomniac. Of course, not everyone who works at the company is a public figure, making the release of their private information a terrifying thought. But the group isn’t just going after people who work behind the scenes. One of the documents Rhysida has appears to belong to Yuri Lowenthal, who voices Peter Parker in all of the Insomniac Spider-Man games.

Rhysida is giving Insomniac seven days to respond, but the group is also running an auction for the information. “With just 7 days on the clock, seize the opportunity to bid on exclusive, unique, and impressive data,” the group said. “Open your wallets and be ready to buy exclusive data. We sell only to one hand, no reselling, you will be the only owner!”

This attack comes on the heels of Spider-Man 2 being shut out at last week’s The Game Awards. Losing a few awards obviously pales in comparison to the threat of having private information leaked on the Internet, but it’s never okay to kick anyone while they’re down.

