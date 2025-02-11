Invincible: Does Oliver Die in the Comics?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Invincible Season 3, Episodes 1-3.

Invincible Season 3’s three-part premiere marks the start of Oliver Grayson’s crime-fighting career – and the reckless rookie superhero seems destined for disaster! So, does Oliver die in the Invincible comics, and will he meet a similar fate in the Prime Video series?

Does Oliver Die in the Invincible Comics?

Yes, Oliver Grayson dies in the Invincible comics. But if it’s any consolation, he survives until pretty late in the Image series’ 144-issue run. Indeed, writer Robert Kirkman and artist Ryan Ottley don’t get around to Oliver’s demise until Invincible #132. And when they do finally bump him off, they send Mark Grayson’s half-brother out a hero.

Oliver meets his end at the hands of Thragg – the main antagonist in the Invincible comics, who hasn’t yet appeared in the Prime Video show. Initially introduced as the Grand Regent of the Viltrum Empire, Thragg swears vengeance on Mark’s family after his dad, Omni-Man, overthrows him. However, Oliver temporarily slides off Thragg’s hit list when he starts working for Thragg as a double agent!

Yet the one-time Kid Omni-Man can’t ultimately can’t stand by when Thragg is about to kill – possible spoilers for future Invincible seasons ahead! – Mark and Atom Eve’s daughter (and Oliver’s niece), Terra. Oliver intervenes, a one-sided brawl breaks out, culminating in Thragg ramming his fist through Oliver’s chest, killing him. It’s a grisly way to go out, but hey: at least he saved Terra, right?

Will Oliver Die in the Invincible Show?

So, Oliver does indeed die in the Invincible comics – but does that mean his days are numbered on the Prime Video show, as well? It’s hard to say for certain; while Kirkman and Invincible co-showrunner Simon Racioppa follow comics canon pretty closely, they sometimes deviate from the roadmap it lays out. As such, there’s a chance that Oliver’s screen counterpart could earn a reprieve.

It’s only a very slim chance, however. Overall, Invincible is an incredibly faithful adaptation of its source material, so it’s highly unlikely Kirkman and Racioppa would undo a major character death like Oliver’s. Bottom line? Don’t expect Oliver to make it out alive.

Invincible Season 3 is currently streaming on Prime Video, with new episodes dropping Thursdays.

