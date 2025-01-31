Is Prime Video’s Invincible an Anime?

With its dynamic fight scenes and cel-shaded aesthetic, Invincible has more than one viewer convinced it’s an anime. But is Invincible really an anime, or does Prime Video’s adult animated superhero series qualify as something else?

Recommended Videos

Is Invincible an Anime?

The short answer is no, Invincible is not an anime. Strictly speaking, the term “anime” refers to animated movies and TV shows from Japan (it’s literally the Japanese word for animation). Not only is Invincible based on a Western comic book – with character models inspired by series co-creator and original artist Cory Walker’s designs – but its production companies and distributor are all US-based, as well. So, since it’s in no way a Japanese export, it’s not an anime.

Related: Invincible: How Many Seasons Will the Prime Video Superhero Series Have?

The long answer is “It depends on your definition of ‘anime.'” While the ‘anime’ label is typically reserved for Japanese productions, some cartoon enthusiasts argue that it technically applies to all animated movies and shows. After all, output from the likes of Studio Ghibli and Disney are both recognized as anime in Japan, despite the latter originating in America. As such, you could classify Invincible as an anime – but you’d be in the minority if you did.

Why Invincible Is Animated, Not Live-Action

Anime or not, one thing’s for sure: Invincible definitely isn’t live-action. The series’ co-creator and co-showrunner Robert Kirkman explained why animation was the right choice for adapting Mark Grayson’s story in a 2021 Den of Geek interview, citing lower production costs.

Related: Invincible: Every New Actor Announced for Season 3 (& Who They Play)

“The main benefit is that we’re going to be able to provide the audience with a scope and scale, more akin to a $200 million blockbuster movie than what you usually get from your average superhero television show,” Kirkman said. “Drawing an army of a thousand people is a little bit easier than hiring a thousand people and putting costumes on them and things like that. If we want to have three different alien invasions in the same episode, we can.”

Invincible Seasons 1 and 2 are currently streaming on Prime Video. Season 3 debuts on Feb. 6, 2025.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy