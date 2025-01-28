Invincible: How Many Seasons Will the Prime Video Superhero Series Have?

Invincible‘s third season isn’t even out yet, and the Prime Video superhero series is already renewed for a fourth! So, just how many seasons will Invincible have, exactly?

How Many Seasons Will Invincible Have?

Amazon MGM Studios hasn’t officially confirmed how many additional seasons of Invincible it plans to green light after Season 4 wraps. Presumably, studio execs want to gauge how well Seasons 3 and 4 perform before committing to any more. That said, Invincible co-creator Robert Kirkman revealed in a recent Collider interview that the series roadmap he and co-showrunner Simon Racioppa developed will need another three or four seasons (at least) to complete.

“The way Simon and I have mapped out, where we would kinda follow the comic and where the breaks would be, [Invincible will run for] roughly eight seasons,” Kirkman said. “Could be seven, could be 10 […] Or nine. I can be greedy.” So, assuming Amazon keeps giving Kirkman and Racioppa the thumbs up, Invincible will likely have eight seasons total.

Which Comic Book Arc Is Invincible Currently On?

Kirkman’s Collider interview raises another, equally important question: how much of the Invincible comics’ story has the Prime Video show adapted so far? As you’d expect given the series outline Kirkman described, roughly a third. Kirkman and artists Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley needed 144 issues to chronicle all of Mark Grayson’s adventures, which Image Comics later collected across 25 volumes. Season 1 adapts Volumes 1-3, while Season 2 covers Volumes 4-9.

As such, Season 3 will pick up at the start of Volume 10. There is one caveat to the above, though: like most adaptations, Invincible reshuffles bits of its source material’s chronology. So, some events depicted in a given season actually take place in a different order in the comics!

Invincible Seasons 1-2 are currently streaming on Prime Video. Season 3 debuts on Feb. 6, 2025.

