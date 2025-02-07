Invincible Season 3: Who’s Spying on Mark and His Family?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Invincible Season 3, Episodes 1-3.

Among the many bombshells in Invincible Season 3’s first three episodes is the reveal that someone is secretly keeping tabs on Mark Grayson and the people he loves. So, who’s spying on Mark in Invincible Season 3?

Who’s Spying on Mark Grayson in Invincible Season 3?

Invincible Season 3, Episodes 1-3 keep the identity of Mark’s clandestine observer under wraps. All we know is that they have access to advanced surveillance hardware – such as the floating spy drones Mark destroys in Episode 3 – and maybe even have a mole within the GDA (unless the agent reporting on Mark’s movements in Episode 1 is working for someone else). Other than that, all we have to go on is a partial view of the supervillain snooper’s dark-skinned arm and the single line of dialogue they utter (“Such a happy family”) in Episode 3’s mid-credits scene.

Fortunately, those last two clues are enough to reverse engineer who’s spying on Mark: Angstrom Levy. After all, that’s clearly Levy’s Invincible Season 2 voice actor, Sterling K. Brown, speaking in Season 3, Episode 3’s stinger. This – coupled with the relatively small pool of non-white Invincible evildoers to choose from – all but confirms that Levy is back to bedevil Mark and his family again. Which begs the question: how is Angstrom Levy still alive, given Mark seemingly beat him to death in Season 2, Part 2’s final episode?

How Is Angstrom Levy Still Alive in Invincible Season 3?

It’s currently unclear how Angstrom Levy survived his last encounter with Mark Grayson in Invincible Season 2. That’s hardly a surprise; showrunners Robert Kirkman and Simon Racioppa are presumably playing Levy’s comeback as a big reveal for later in Season 3’s run, so they’re hardly going to spoil his resurrection story early. But thanks to the Invincible comics by Kirkman and Ryan Ottley, we may already have the answer.

In the comics, Kirkman and Ottley explain that Levy managed to haul his fatally wounded, dimension-hopping body to a reality inhabited by the Technicians. A trio of morally dubious doctors, they patch up Angstrom – for a price. In exchange for saving Levy’s life, the Technicians expect him to use his powers to help them rebuild their busted alternate Earth. Whether any of this material makes it in Invincible Season 3 (or beyond) remains to be seen, however!

Invincible Season 3 is currently streaming on Prime Video, with new episodes dropping Thursdays.

