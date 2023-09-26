The iPhone 15 Pro’s Version of Resident Evil 4 Remake Costs $60

The iPhone 15 Pro version of Resident Evil 4 remake apparently costs $60, and excuse me — what?

According to TouchArcade (via VGC), the Resident Evil 4 remake is listed for free on the App Store, which I can confirm. However, as that outlet, notes, the price to actually unlock the full game is $59.99 USD, and it’s assumed the initial download is more of a demo. There is an additional $19.99 of DLC available. That doesn’t seem to include the Separate Ways DLC. All of that is assuming that the data Apple has put into the App Store isn’t incorrect or a placeholder of some sort.

In September, Apple revealed that the iPhone 15 Pro would be able to play such games as Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Resident Evil Village, and the remake of Resident Evil 4. It’s not entirely clear at this time how well such premium titles will actually run on the phones, and I myself don’t much like the idea of trying to play a game on a phone screen. I’d expected that these versions of the game might, in some way, be a little bit less expensive than their console counterparts, though it doesn’t seem like that’s the case. $59.99 is, for example, the undiscounted price of the Resident Evil 4 remake on the PlayStation Store.

Originally released in 2005, Resident Evil 4 sees players take on the role of Leon Kennedy as he attempts to rescue the daughter of the President of the United States, Ashley Graham, after she’s kidnapped. This brings him to a village in Spain and an encounter with a cult known as Los Iluminados. The title is one of the most beloved in the Resident Evil franchise. The remake released in 2023 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox Series X/S, and Mac.

The Resident Evil 4 remake on iPhone 15 Pro doesn’t have a release date at this time, though it’s expected later this year.