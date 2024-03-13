Each new season of Fortnite brings collaborations along with it. The current Chapter 5, Season 2 includes a Korra skin, paving the way for an Avatar: The Last Airbender event. However, a TV personality is throwing their hat in the ring. So, is a Dr. Phil skin coming to Fortnite?

Is a Dr. Phil Skin Coming to Fortnite?

With how popular Fortnite is, it’s no surprise that celebrities want to get in on the action. Gamers like Dr Disrespect have campaigned to join their peers in the game by receiving a skin. However, not every wish can be granted. That’s not deterring another kind of doctor from asking the creative team at Fortnite to be part of the game, though.

Posted on his official TikTok page, Dr. Phil is using social media to reach out to Epic Games. His main argument is that Eminem has three skins in the game while he has zero. Now, Dr. Phil may not know that Eminem was a massive part of the Big Bang event that launched Chapter 5, even holding a concert in the popular game, but it’s still a debate worth having. Dr. Phil even captioned the video, “@Fortnite Official meet me at Rebel’s Roost to discuss the details,” further proving his (or his social media manager’s) love for the game.

Unfortunately, despite making this public plea, there has been no news about a Dr. Phil skin coming to Fortnite. Epic Games has yet to address the situation, leaving fans of daytime television without a skin to call their own. However, there’s always a chance a line of TV personality skins finds its way into the game. Who wouldn’t want to drop out of the Battle Bus as Steve Harvey?

Fortnite is available to play now on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.